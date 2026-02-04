A once devoted Deeper Life member, whose father was a pastor in the ministry, recounted an unforgettable experience that made him turn his back on the church

Before the religion-altering experience, he said his father ensured he was committed to things of the church supported the church financially, and extended help to families of members

However, trouble started when his father was scammed by some new associates who claimed to be connected to different embassies

Awucha Ezekiel, a former member of Deeper Life Bible Church, founded by Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi in 1973, has publicly shared why he ended his membership of the popular church.

In a lengthy explanation shared on Facebook on January 29, Ezekiel, a pro blogger, said he used to be devoted to things of the church, adding that his father was a pastor in the ministry.

Unforgettable experience involving his father's business

Ezekiel noted that his dad did not just raise him in the way of the Lord but got him involved in every church activity and also supported members financially, as his business was doing well at the time.

However, his father was swindled by some new associates in his business of helping people process visas to different countries, and some of the victims happened to be members of the church.

Ezekiel recounted how the church members not only turned against his dad but were also not understanding, with some involving the police, and others storming their house to make threats.

"...Many of the affected people were church members and even pastors. When they heard what had happened, some immediately involved the police. My father had to remain in Abuja, moving back and forth, trying to recover the passports and money, while being fed with lies.

"Back home, life became a nightmare.

"People came to our house threatening us. Some nights, we couldn’t sleep out of fear. My father was far away in Abuja, and it felt like we had lost him. My mother, my siblings, and I suffered hunger and deep uncertainty..." he wrote.

Why man left Deeper Life Church

Narrating further, he said he became a light to his family, and they eventually came out of the problem. Ezekiel said what pained him the most was that the church turned its back on him and his family, and this changed how he saw Christianity.

It was at this point that he stopped going to church. In his words:

"...What hurt me the most wasn’t the money or the stress.

"It was this: the church turned its back on us.

"My father, who had given his time, resources, and strength to the work of God, was suddenly pushed to the back seat. No support. No defense. No compassion.

"That moment broke something in me.

"It changed the way I saw Christianity—not God, but the system and the people. That was the moment I stopped going to church.

"Moral lesson:

"True faith is shown in compassion, not titles.

"And not everyone in church understands the meaning of love."

See his Facebook post below:

Ex-Deeper Life member's experience generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the former Deeper Life Church member's story below:

Eneogwe Wisdom Prince said:

"Same reason I stopped the church. I was born and brought up there in Deeper Life, my mum till date is a choir coordinator while my father is also a strong member. Guess what? My mum and my aunty and other church members were travelling from Aba to Enugu for a burial of a member. They had an accident, about 5 people died in the vehicle, fortunately, my mum came out without a scratch, my aunt broke her leg, and the church hasn't taken responsibility till date.

"I was like, naso I for lose my mum because of yeye church. Till date, if you bring church matter come near me, I fit use cutlass pursue you."

Success Marcel said:

"I put it to you with careful empathy that you're wrong. To say "it changed the way I saw Christianity" is a misnomer. You'd be more accurate to say "it changed the way I saw my church members".

"One bad banana bunch doesn't mean the whole plantation produced bad. Please get back to fellowshipping with the saints, brother. For there's no excuse; if you must serve God, you are to serve him in his written way."

Ikenna Ekpunobi said:

"Jesus Christ is the owner of the church. He showed up and helped you through Google money because he saw that the church members failed you. Sometimes we receive the help of God differently."

Godwin Amarachi Joy said:

"Was born and raised in Deeper Life. Left since 2016 and all I can say is I NEVER regret my decision. "I found the real truth" not pretence disguised as holiness, hate and wickedness covered with rap round and pleated skirt."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Deeper Life Church pastor had resigned from the church, accusing Kumuyi of supporting the President Bola Tinubu government.

Pastor quits Deeper Life Ministry, alleges misconduct

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor who quit Deeper Life Church had alleged misconduct in the Kumuyi-led church.

In a lengthy Facebook post detailing a part of his ordeal, the preacher accused some overseers of Pastor Kumuyi's church of committing evil against him beyond his imagination.

He started by mentioning how a Deeper Life Church pastor in the Kabba region allegedly deducted from his N25k salary against Kumuyi's instruction. Despite the fact that the said pastor earned N300k monthly with other remunerations, Pastor Great alleged that he deducted his own salary out of sheer greed and wickedness.

