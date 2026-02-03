Pastor Kingsley has finally reacted to the outrage trailing the newly inscribed tattoo on his arm, as he explained his reason

The cleric had earlier shared a video of himself getting the tattoo, which sparked reactions, with many people dragging him over the decision

In a follow-up video, he addressed his critics, explained his background and calling, and revealed why he got the tattoo

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, lead cleric of David Christian Centre (DCC), has reacted to the backlash trailing the tattoo he recently inscribed on his arm.

A video of the cleric getting inked surfaced online a few days ago, with many people frowning at the act because he is a pastor.

Critics argued that a cleric should not engage in such acts, noting that he is a leader many people look up to.

Reacting in a video making the rounds on social media, the cleric slammed his critics. He stated that they were not the ones who called him and that he is not answerable to them. He added that he is not an emotional or temperamental Christian who would give in to online tantrums.

He added that he was not trying to justify anything but because of young people who don't know enough scripture.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo speaks about his background

In the video, the cleric stated that he has been born again for over 30 years and has been pastoring DCC for the same length of time.

He added that he comes from a strictly Bible-based background and does not accept anything that is not written in the Word of God. Sharing more, he noted that he has taught his congregation not to accept anything they do not see in the Bible, even if he is the one who preached it.

Pastor Okonkwo warned that the video was meant for Christians who want to learn more about the Bible, adding that those who are not interested should not bother watching.

Here is Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's Instagram video below:

What fans said about Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video of the cleric about his tattoo. Here are comments below:

@onyedika_md stated:

"I pity who believes and listen to most Nigerian pastors, read your Bible, do what you see in the Bible, once they do one nonsense,they act like they are the only one that understands Bible."

@saintlyhomes reacted:

"If you say you are a pastor, you should understand that you are called to lead. Leadership comes with responsibility and accountability. When your actions do not sit well with people, they have the right to ask questions."

@sugofficial4u wrote:

"Imagine what an acclaimed man of God is saying you don’t care what people think, una better know God for unaselves o

@kpobordgreat shared:

"Anything that could have 2 meanings and will make you explain tire especially as a man of God, commot hand, for the sake of the faith of brethren."

