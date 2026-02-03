A young man recounted how betrayal by a trusted colleague allegedly led to his deportation from Belgium

He said police visited his home at night after a colleague reportedly reported him as illegal immigrant

The experience, he said, shattered his trust and changed how he viewed colleagues from his home country

A young man has shared a painful experience that he said changed his view of trusting any colleague of his after he was allegedly deported from abroad.

In a trending video, the man, while appearing as a guest on a show, shared how he was allegedly deported from Belgium following a misunderstanding he had with colleagues from his home country.

In the video shared on TikTok, the man, who identified himself as 'Evidence-is-Photo', described the moment of betrayal as the most heartbreaking episode of his life. He said the experience taught him a valuable lesson about loyalty and betrayal.

Man gets deported over betrayal

He explained that he lived and worked in Belgium alongside people from his country, and they all related closely like brothers. However, things reportedly took a bad turn after a disagreement began among them.

During the heated argument, the man claimed one of his colleagues threatened to report him to the authorities as an illegal immigrant. He said he did not take the threat seriously because he believed it was said out of anger and would not be acted upon.

To his surprise, his life was about to change for the worse. He later found police officers at his residence late at night, asking him to present his immigration documents. According to him, the officers told him they had received a report that he was living in the country illegally.

“The police came knocking on my door around 10:00 pm,” he recalled. “They said someone reported that I didn’t have legal documents. I was surprised because it came from someone I considered my brother.”

Man deported from Belgium over argument

He added that the incident left him confused and sad, especially because the report allegedly came from someone within his own circle.

The man further claimed that deportation was rare at the time and that the police themselves appeared surprised by the situation. According to him, the officers suggested that the case was unusual and hinted that someone must have deliberately pushed for his removal.

He said:

"The police in Brussels are not fond of deportation. That alone shows that someone was behind the entire deportation scandal. The police told me I was the first from my country they had ever had to deport."

Narrating the scene, the young man disclosed that the event affected his ability to have trust in people, especially those he is close with.

Watch the video below:

