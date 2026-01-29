A content creator has shared what he allegedly went through at the hands of men he claimed were police officers

He said he was on his way to the gym when he was allegedly kidnapped and taken to an unknown location

Iyo also shared where he was injured and what they left him with before dropping him off elsewhere

Nigerian content creator Iyo has shared a heart-wrenching account of his encounter with men he claimed were police officers and what they allegedly did to him.

In a post on his Instagram page, the skit maker said he was on his way to the gym when he was allegedly kidnapped and whisked away.

He added that the people who took him in a bus were dressed in police uniforms and were armed.

Iyo further claimed that he was beaten and injured on the ribs, while his phone was seized. He alleged that the men accessed all his savings accounts and took everything in them after demanding N6 million from him.

According to him, they drove him to another local government area, withdrew all the money in his accounts and later left him stranded in the bush.

Iyo shares more on alleged oppression

In another post, the content creator shared the story of someone who claimed to have had a similar experience, alleging that N2 million was taken from his account.

The person also stated that the minibus he was forced into had five people inside.

Iyo lamented that those meant to protect citizens were allegedly the ones forcefully kidnapping people.

Celebrities and police cases

Recall that several celebrities have had encounters with the police in the past. While some were only invited for questioning and later released, others reportedly had more serious issues that led to temporary detention.

Recently, Nollywood actress Angela Okorie was arrested by the police and taken to court, with photos and details of the case later surfacing online.

Here is Iyo's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Iyo's post about police

Reacting, fans and colleagues of the skit maker shared their take about bis post. They tried to comfort him and encouraged him to report the case. A few shared their experience which is related to Iyo's case as well. Here are comments below:

@iambukunmifrancis reacted:

"I'm so sorry to hear this. How is your rib? I hope you are getting treated? Eih God abeg."

@unusualphyna said:

"When are we finally going to start having peace in this country."

@doczeroe shared:

"Oh my goodness, so sorry Iyo."

@wunmi_izuagie wrote:

"Wow!! This is hellish. Please take care of yourself."

