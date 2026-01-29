Africa Digital Media Awards

Omije Ojumi: Drama breaks out at singer's burial, ex-hubby calls to counter daughter clip trends
Music

Omije Ojumi: Drama breaks out at singer's burial, ex-hubby calls to counter daughter clip trends

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Some disturbing videos from the burial of late singer Bunmi Akinaanu have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention
  • The music star passed away a few weeks ago and was recently laid to rest following drama involving her colleagues
  • In the videos, the singer’s estranged husband was seen making a video call to his children, with his family members also present

Fans were stunned by the drama that unfolded as family and friends gathered to bury late singer Bunmi Akinaanu.

The music star reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment. However, after a video of her in the hospital surfaced online, some fans speculated that her illness might have been kidney-related, based on signs they claimed to have noticed.

Dram erupt at burial of singer Omije Ojumi, fans react
Fans react to video of drama at Omije Ojumi's burial. Photo credit@omijeojumi
Source: Instagram

As her family laid her to rest on Wednesday, drama broke out at the cemetery when her estranged husband placed a call.

One of his relatives present at the burial was seen holding a phone while he made a video call.

During the call, he reportedly tried to speak to his children and explained that his late wife once used the police to arrest teachers at their daughter’s school when he came to visit.

Drama erupt at burial of singer Omije Ojumi, fans react
Omije Ojumi continue trending after demise. Photo credit@omojeojumi
Source: Instagram

The call was eventually cut short amid tension, as the children were not allowed to finish listening to him due to the family dispute.

Another dramatic video from Omije Ojumi’s burial

In another video, a woman said to be a relative of the estranged husband was heard telling the deceased’s son that his father loved him and that they were his family.

Reacting angrily, the boy kicked and screamed, insisting that he was already loved at home. Family members were seen trying to pull him away from the scene and also escorting his elder sister away.

Recall that the daughter of the deceased had earlier stated that their father abandoned them and that their late mother was the one who took care of them.

Here is one of the Instagram video below:

Fans speak about Omije Ojumi's burial video

Netizens react after seeing the video of what happened at the burial of the late singer. They shared their observation about the estranged husband while advising couples. Here are comments below:

@asoebi_by_ocube commented:

"This is actually sad...Who allowed this to happen,.Must he talk here."

@olori_adunni shared:

"Their mother’s family should have protected them better on a day like this. All the drama that played out publicly today should have been handled privately, with sensitivity and respect."

@justtyherself reacted:

"The boy is pained Dear parent let all do better Be there for your kids Those kids are not blind ooo They can see everything."

@biolaofficial wrote:

"Your father loves you shouldn’t be by mouth,.is he present?"

@beekay_dudu shared:

"Did you guys show the love while the woman was in her worst condition? Your father loves u weyrey wo ni yen."

What colleague posted about Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng previously reported an update shared by gospel singer Lanre Alawilese about Bunmi Akinnaanu, aka Omije Ojumi.

Colleagues of the popular singer had raised alarm and called for funds to assist with her medical expenses, while fans also called for prayers.

In his video, Lanre noted that Omije Ojumi was aware of the fundraising efforts and has tried her best, but it seems it was not enough.

Source: Legit.ng

