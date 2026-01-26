A young Nigerian woman grabbed attention on social media after discovering something unusual

She visited the house of her friend in the UK and shared what she saw behind the door at the apartment

What she discovered got the attention of many individuals, who immediately took to the comments page to react

A young Nigerian lady travelled to the UK to visit her friend but found something strange behind the door in the house where her friend lives and decided to draw people’s attention to it.

The young lady revealed that what she found behind the door was something her friend brought from Nigeria.

Woman reacts to unexpected thing behind her friend’s door in UK. Photo Source: Tiktok/fonabasi

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady visits UK friend

In the post she shared on her page, @fonabasi_, many people who saw the video tried to interpret the meaning of what she found.

At the beginning of the clip, the lady’s face was shown alongside a caption explaining her journey to the UK.

The caption read:

"I decided to visit my friend in the UK."

Lady shares viral discovery after visiting friend in the UK. Photo Source: Tiktok/fonabasi

Source: TikTok

As the video continued, it showed her on a train heading to the area where her friend lives. After entering her friend’s house, she revealed what she found behind the door.

Taking to social media to share the discovery, she added a description that read:

"Woman!!! You’re kidding me oo. They are for what??"

She shared the post online, and several individuals took to the comments section to react.

Reactions as lady visits friend in UK

P££C£ wrote:

"Some broom are not for sweeping alone."

STEPHEN shared:

"She didn’t tell you what it’s there for, Do you think it’s by the door side just for nothing?"

damikeku added:

"I brought two from Nigeria too because I don’t know how to use oyinbo broom to sweep."

Mindmorpher stressed:

"Turn the broom upside down - if she's a witch she won't be able to get back into the house after flight."

kuwait.ioc added:

"She fit Dey use am teleport for night shift.. who knows."

Softstay said:

"Abeg if una later know why she bring the broom abeg update me, my soup don dae burn."

FRANKIE added:

"Naaa you can buy the broom in African store."

7Niki~6 noted:

"According to my mum it prevents village people from pressing u at night."

IFEANYI wrote:

"Na flying broom ooh no touch am before you see yourself for your village."

Daisy shared:

"Why are people thinking the position of the broom is spiritual? I have two brooms in my house, and they are kept by the corner."

QUEEN TIFA stressed:

"Me I have this local broom in my house oo 😅nothing concern me with vacuum cleaner."

Modest Ready_To_Wear noted:

"All of you saying the position of the broom is for a specific reason, where and how else do you keep your brooms??'

elsiebarry said:

"I’ve seen them in African stores sha 😂 but we don upgrade abeg 😩😩 make waist no pain me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK complained that men there rarely spend money on women, saying she misses Nigerian men back home.

Nigerian lady becomes flower packer in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to the UK shared a video showing her new job as a flower packer.

She said she used to make shoes in Nigeria but had to take a different job abroad, adding that life overseas can be humbling.

Source: Legit.ng