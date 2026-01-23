A young Nigerian lady made many people emotional on social media as she celebrated her convocation in a rare way

She went to the location where her late father was buried, wearing her convocation gown, to celebrate the big day with him

Many individuals who came across her post took to the comment section to react and pray for her because of the step she took

A young Nigerian lady made sure she celebrated her convocation ceremony from the university with her father, even though he is late.

The lady took to the burial ground where her father was laid to honor him as she graduates from university.

Fresh graduate honors late father by taking convocation to his grave. Photo source: Twitter/darkk_chocoo

Source: Twitter

Young Nigerian lady celebrates convocation

The fresh graduate, with the username @darkk_chocoo, grabbed the attention of people with her move, as several individuals stormed the comments section to praise her.

In the said post, she added a caption which signifies that since her father wasn’t able to make it to her convocation, she decided to take herself to him.

Young Nigerian lady celebrates convocation at her father’s burial ground. Photo source: Twitter/darkk_chocoo

Source: Twitter

The quoted words, a famous statement, read:

"If Mohammed doesn’t go to the mountain, the mountain will go to her Mohammed❤️"

Her post has gone viral on social media shortly after she shared it, with several people leaving comments.

Reactions as lady remembers late father

@IbimBoyle noted:

"Not him thinking he can escape coming to your big day. Congratulations fine girl."

@iam_milkmoney shared:

"So thoughtful… this triggered a lot of emotions in me Congratulations 🎈🍾 omg. I’m sure his flatmates must be jealous of him right now."

@abdraphiu wrote:

"May Almighty Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Jannah."

@Olasunkanmi_Gld said:

"Congratulations Baby Girl. Sure Dad will be super proud of you for remembering him on your big day. May Almighty Allah continue to grant him eternal rest and grant your soul peace. So thoughtful of you."

@so_towolawi added:

"Big congratulations Sis. Alhaji Munirudeen Muse and Alhaji Abdullateef Muse were prominent names in Ansar Ud Deen back then... I pray Allah reward his good deeds, forgive his sins & grant him aljanah firdaus. Amin."

@simi_now shared:

"Congratulations. Your dad will be proud of you. May his soul rest in peace."

@getKennethed22 noted:

"Congratulations Tiwa. I have no doubt your Dad will be super proud of his baby girl. The best photoshoot I've seen from the Unilag graduands.."

@sheriff0803 said:

"Congratulations,I know how it feels,I lost my dad when I was 9 years old ,my convocation is next week Wednesday,I don’t even know whether to cry or laugh ,congratulations stranger."

Read the post below:

