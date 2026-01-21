A young Nigerian lady has shown internet users how her mother reacted to seeing activist Harrison Gwamnishu's picture on her WhatsApp status

Her mother's first reaction was to ask her daughter who he is, and the lady replied that he is just someone from the internet

The woman's next reaction to her daughter's reply was epic, as the mother-daughter chat left many netizens in stitches

A Nigerian lady, with the handle @skinnyaquarius, has amused TikTok users after releasing her chat with her mother showing how the woman reacted after seeing the picture of activist Harrison Gwamnishu on her WhatsApp status.

In the chat shared on TikTok, the woman quizzed her daughter about whether she knows Harrison, to which she replied in the negative.

A lady shows her mum's reaction to seeing Harrison Gwamnishu's photo on her status. Photo Credit: Harrison Gwamnishu, TikTok/@skinnyaquarius

Harrison Gwamnishu: Mother-daughter chat amuses many

The lady's response did not go down well with her mum, who switched up. She further pressed her daughter about whether she truly meant what she said that she didn't know him.

The lady insisted that she didn't know Harrison and that she lifted his photo from the internet. She further asked her mum if he is her friend. These responses seemed to infuriate her mum, who ordered her to take his picture down from her status.

She wondered why her daughter would post the picture of someone she doesn't know.

"Remove him from your status if you don't know him.

"How can you post someone you don't know in your status?

"Na wa for you oooh," the woman replied her daughter.

The mother-daughter chat on WhatsApp made many people laugh.

Lady's chat with mum stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's chat with her mum below:

juu_lyaa || BSN, RN💞 said:

"Ah, I’ve found my mum’s twin."

Gift said:

"Remove him na 😂 .Nawa for u oooo."

Princess | Content Creator🌸 said:

"No be Harrison the activist be that?"

Nicole said:

"How can you post someone you don't know ehnnn?"

ThatCraftyMf said:

"But how nau 😂😂😂How can you do such a thing!"

Elle☘️ said:

"You sef What do you mean by is he her friend."

Chef Mirabel 🧑🏽‍🍳✨ said:

"Why you go ask am if na her friend?"

