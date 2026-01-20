A young Nigerian lady has expressed sadness on social media after visiting Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, Nigeria

As she returned to Lagos, the lady informed her followers on TikTok that she can't relocate to Port Harcourt after the findings she made

She shared what she found out about the city, and her post sparked a debate on social media as some people disputed her claim

A lady, known on TikTok as @callme.amaka, has cried out on social media after visiting Port Harcourt.

She shared a video from the bus park as she returned to Lagos, where she is currently based.

Why she can't relocate to Port Harcourt

In a TikTok post, the lady claimed that the high cost of house rents in Port Harcourt informed her change of heart in relocating there. Words overlaid on her video read:

"I can't relocate to PH, guys.

"I'm sorry but houses are too expensive.

"I'm back to Lagos."

She further noted that relocating to Port Harcourt was not worth it due to the housing situation.

"Not relocating to PH anymore. Houses are way too expensive and it's not worth it."

Some netizens disputed her claim.

Lady's lamentation triggers mixed reactions

Emojies Boutique🥵 said:

"Instead of you to say you come visit person for PH and you are going back to Lagos how can you compare rent prices in Lagos to ph on the mainland self com is 2 to 3 million in Ajah. You will see self com 3m 1."

Vee said:

"You funny you left PH with cheaper houses to lagos where rent wan kill person."

OHEMAA👸🏾 said:

"Lagos housing is genuinely worth it and cheaper, plus there are many opportunities to sort the bills."

G🥰o🌸l🥹d said:

"Was planning to relocate on February but tho to wat I’m seeing Omo i go change location but to where."

Carlzhair said:

"Houses are way more cheaper in portharcourt than Lagos, you get value for what you are paying unlike Lagos that’s over priced, make we Dey talk true, na person wey never stay Lagos una go tell that one."

Anitaa michael said:

"You didn’t go to oyigbo,you go get 80k for self contain very clean environment with steady light."

ESTHER💎 said:

"No matter what ..I can’t leave Lagos house might be expensive but lots of opportunities everywhere and sweet nightlife."

clair Jennifer chinagorom said:

"Make I dey my one room till my business grow to move me...but then life happens my landlord just sold the compound and now I have to look for another one room I have been trying to get a semi selfcon of 300k but no way ...I have stayed all my life in pH and this pH must favor me by force."

