A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing how her father reacted to her academic performance

According to the lady, she graduated from school with a second class upper in engineering but her father was not impressed

Emotional reactions trailed the lady's video on TikTok as Nigerians encouraged her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's viral TikTok post has sparked sympathy and support, after she shared her heartbreaking experience with her father.

In the video posted via her official account, she lamented over her father's reaction to her academic performance in school.

Dad disappointed over daughter's second class upper degree

Identified by the handle @zaza on TikTok, the lady disclosed that she had graduated with a second-class upper degree in engineering, but her father was unimpressed.

In her post, she hinted at the emotional pain of her father's disapproval, stating that she had pursued engineering solely to prove her worth to him.

Her story touched many Nigerians, who took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and support.

Many expressed outrage at her father's reaction, pointing out that a second-class upper degree is still a commendable achievement, particularly in a challenging field like engineering.

According to her post, her father had labelled her a disgrace and a failure, leaving her feeling devastated and abandoned.

She narrated:

"POV: Me because life didn't end when my dad called me a disgrace and a failure did second class upper in engineering and not first class. I did engineering not because I wanted to but I wanted to prove my worth to him. Well it don't work and now I live on the streets."

Reactions as man criticises daughter's 2nd class result

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Stephanie said:

"I had 2.1 in engineering too my mama Dey brag about am, if e easy make your papa write only machine design exam."

@egberanmwen_offical said:

"Girl you are not a failure. And remember your 2.1 is someone prayer point. You are a star never forget that. Sending virtual hugs!"

@kindybella wrote:

"What do you guys mean by you got 2.2 and you are getting praises??? I am currently having a gpa of 3.31 and I can't even mention such to my parents."

@balojay003 said:

"This was how one girl had issues with her roommate who was a relative, the roommate called her dad and told him the girl is wayward, she returns home."

@anambraweightlossvendor added:

"Na you position yourself like say you know book for them na ,if to say them know say you nor sabi book and you come back with 2:1 Dey for shock and happy."

See the post below:

