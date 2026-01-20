A video of Charles Okocha's daughter, Mercy, dancing is making waves on social media

The highlight was a caption on the video where she shared what her crushes said about her dad

Her caption has sparked conversations online, with netizens sharing opinions about her father

Mercy Okocha, the 'phenomenal' daughter of Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, aka 2Pac Igwe, appeared to be looking forward to settling down someday, as she shared insight about men who have approached her.

This comes as a caption on a video showing Mercy dancing to a song caught attention online.

Charles Okocha's daughter's caption as she shows dance moves captures attention.

According to the caption, crushes who have shown interest in the actor's daughter were scared of him.

"Small thing, I go hear, 'I like you but I dey fear your papa.' Naso person wan take marry?" the caption read.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha and his daughter, Mercy, sparked humorous comments on social media.

In the viral video, Mercy was seen leaving the house, only for her father to rush out and question her destination.

When she casually mentioned going out with a friend, Charles became visibly curious. His suspicions grew when she revealed the friend was a male named Tunji.

Uncomfortable with the idea of his daughter meeting a guy alone, Charles quickly declared that he would personally drive her to see the lad.

Despite attempts to convince her father that she had already booked a ride and that the meeting spot was close, Charles remained adamant.

Charles Okocha says her crushes her scared of her father.

Slide the post below to see the trending video featuring Charles Okocha’s daughter’s caption:

Nigerians react to Charles Okocha's daughter's caption

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Chinedu Ozoinyama commented:

"Any man wey have good intentions towards u no suppse fear ur papa, no be ur papa go marry u naa."

Chi Nwa Sochima said:

"Every morning he'll show up in their estate to ask her husband, while screaming on top his voice "Where's my phenomenal Dora, Hope nothing happened to my phenomenal Dora"

Comywhite Engane Sethies commented:

"Abeg enter house u never reach to marryno give us another story of papa Ned and co."

Ubong Mark reacted:

"Yøur papa na somehow person nah him fit come collect u from dey man if small problem dey."

Annie Smallz commented:

"She sef know sae her papa na ogba Him get Sinprotonitouch."

Chisco Dan said:

"Lol those ones no mean well oooh .person wey serious go dey happy to meet your self, and ur papa will be like, ehh yooh are you my phenomenal daughter boyfriend,yooh don't break my daughters heart or else ....."

Ewatomi Iyanu

Carry man go house, you go dey hear

“Aswearrogod”

“Heavens knows I kill for a living”

Raymond Effiong Bassey commented:

"Na only Carta Efe or Portable fit marry you. Na men wey fit match her papa madness band for band fit marry her. Imagine say you go for introduction, her papa begin cry, dey shout whaaaaaaaaat daaaaaaaaaa."

Charles Okocha unveils his wife

Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Okocha was getting set to tie the knot with his partner to the joy of fans.

The Nollywood star announced the news of his wedding to fans online with lovely photos which got several reactions online. Numerous fans gushed over his pretty wife as they celebrated the couple’s union.

