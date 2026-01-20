A woman shared a shocking story of how a marriage of over 20 years ended overnight, leaving many Nigerians stunned and divided

The wife’s calm reaction to her husband’s sudden demand shocked him and later led to an unexpected twist no one saw coming

Her final decision sparked intense debate online, with many asking what they would do if the woman were their daughter or sister

A woman’s story about how a 20-year marriage ended suddenly has caused massive reactions online, with many social media users split over the outcome. The story, shared by a female content creator, described a couple who had been married for two decades and had three children together, with their first child aged 18.

According to the narrator identified as @rhodacannella on TikTok, trouble started one night when the husband woke his wife from sleep and told her bluntly that he was “tired of seeing her face” and no longer wanted her in the house.

“He told her he was tired of being with her and that she should move out because he wanted to bring in a new wife,” the storyteller said.

The woman reportedly did not argue. Instead, she calmly replied,

“Okay.”

Surprised by her reaction, the man asked how soon she would leave. He gave her two weeks, explaining that his new wife did not want to meet her in the house.

The woman then asked for more time.

“She begged him to give her two months to prepare herself because two weeks was too short,” the lady explained.

The man agreed.

However, the husband became unsettled by how calm his wife was. He woke her up again, asking why she was not angry or emotional.

“She asked him, ‘What do you want me to say? You said you don’t want me anymore,’” the narrator said.

The man then warned her not to take any property when leaving.

“He told her she didn’t come into the marriage with anything and she must leave with nothing,” she added.

He also told her not to inform her parents and said he did not need the bride price back.

Weeks later, the husband travelled out of town for about a week. Two days after he left, the woman reportedly made a bold move.

“She sold the mansion they were living in,” the narrator said. “She also sold his two cars and the car he bought for her, which was registered in his name.”

After selling the properties, she packed what she could, took her children, moved to another state, blocked her husband on all platforms, changed her SIM card, and disappeared.

“About two or three weeks later, her visa and her children’s visas were ready, and she travelled abroad with them,” the storyteller said in the video.

The narrator added that the woman hoped to “start a new life” and possibly “meet someone new someday.”

The story sparked intense arguments in the comment section, with many people blaming the woman and others praising her actions. The content creator then posed a question to viewers: “If this woman was your daughter or your sister, how would you feel? Would you blame her for what she did?”

Watch the full video below:

Nigerians react to man planning divorce

As expected, reactions poured in, with many Nigerians debating marriage, patience, betrayal, and self-respect.

@Mega said:

'She did secure properties for her kids and a better future, for the man to ask her to take the kids without anything show's the new wife, is coming to enjoy everything they both worked for, just imagine after 20 years."

@olumidejonez added:

"As a man, I believe if u do not want to marry ur wife again and not that she was caught cheating then she needs to be settled big time especially knowing the kids will be staying with her but why do they have to be married for twenty years before the guy will realize she was no longer his spec? Marriage of twenty years should last forever whatever the ups and downs."

