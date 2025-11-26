A Nigerian lady is overjoyed after seeing the nice message her husband sent to her on WhatsApp

The lady could not keep the message to herself as she shared it online to show netizens how caring her husband is

The man had sent her money, but the message that followed the transfer went viral and melted hearts online

Reactions have trailed a WhatsApp message a Nigerian lady got from her husband.

The lady could not contain her joy when she got the message from her man so she shared on TikTok.

The lady got a heartwarming message from her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@florence.chukwu.

Source: TikTok

In a post she shared on TikTok, the lady, identified as Florence Chukwu said her husband's message warmed her heart.

Her husband had sent her money when she least expected it and she was thinking it was her allowance.

Florence asked her husband what the money was for but he said he got some money and decided to share it with her.

The message reads:

"Not your allowance. Just use it to get whatever you want. I love you so much and thanks for being you. One of my ops guys just blessed me with cash for something I did for him so I just thought to share."

The lady said her husband sent her money. Photo credit: TikTok/@florence.chukwu.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shows message her husband sent to her

@Dannikraine Essien said:

"God will bless him more and more. A very thoughtful husband you got there."

@itoro_udoma said:

"What an Intentional man. God will always provide for him so he can take Good care of you."

@ADENIKE said:

"Na once I clean my lip combo. Omoh una dey enjoy o."

@Naheemah Abdulrahmon motunrayo said:

"May God replenish his pocket."

@BALOGUN said:

"God will continue to bless him, so he can give you more share."

@THE QUEEN said:

"May we end up with the right partner ❤️marriage is so scary in this generation but this is hope."

@TheSheyifunmieStores said:

"It’s the I thought to share for me..May God keep blessing him and mine husband too."

@Koko said:

"Jehovah will bless him, abba will enriche him, Yahweh will make sure he’s never empty in his pocket, his wealth will flow like a river,stagnancy will never be his portion.Amen."

@Bukola said:

"Is your husband married? Asking for a friend."

@MAKEUP ARTIST IN KEFFI said:

"Awwwww. He's so thoughtful awwww such a blessing you have."

@dellovis said:

"Ladies !!! Not a wealthy man but a generous man’!! Period ! He tot to share .. clock it."

@Ada Anambra said:

"God will keep blessing ur husband nd you too."

@Neche Rem said:

"This is exactly how caring my man can be. God bless him."

@Smiley Face said:

"Little things matter yeah. Not until you get us the whole world."

Source: Legit.ng