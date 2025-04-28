The Nigeria Tax Reform bills are currently in the final legislative stages and will soon be passed into law

The bill introduces major changes to Nigeria's tax laws for real estate, including exemptions for some groups of properties

Tax committee Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, has listed out the major changes made and sent a message to developers

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

As part of the latest reforms contained in the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly, major changes have been made to taxing of properties.

The first major change is that properties with rent above N10 million will be required to pay stamp duties, while properties with rents below N10 million will be exempted from stamp duties.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed that this is contained in the new tax bill.

Oyedele explained that rents above N10 million will attract stamp duties, adding that the rich have the ability to pay. Photo credit: Taiwo Oyedele

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the Building and Construction Industry Forum, with the theme “Nigeria’s Tax Reforms and the Building and Construction Industry: Implications and Opportunities”, Oyedele explained that the new tax bill brings clarity into property taxation to avoid debates.

He said;

“So, if you’re paying rent, which is what many people will do because they don’t own a house, you won’t have to pay stamp duties unless you’re a rich person who is paying a lot. It’s not like we are punishing rich people; it’s just that they have a better ability to pay.”

FG lists exemptions on property tax

Oyedele added that the new bill also exempts sale of dwelling house from capital gains tax. This means that when a property owner sells the house in which he lives in, no capital gains tax will be paid on the proceeds.

The forum, which took place in Abuja, was organized by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria and the Housing Development Advocacy Network, the PUNCH reports.

Speaking to the builders, Oyedele revealed too that withholding tax on constructions has also been reduced to a maximum of 2%, to reduce burden on developers.

Recall that the government had promised to cancel over 50 taxes in the Tax reforms.

Housing developers ask for tax relief

In a recent report, a group of housing developers in Nigeria asked the federal government to include tax reliefs for them in the Tax Bill.

According to them, the demand for affordable housing is high, and incentives will be required to attract more investors into social housing.

The developers explained how the tax credits to the sector can translate to lower rents, which would benefit Nigerians.

Also speaking at the builders forum, the Executive Director of the Housing Development Advocacy Network, Festus Adebayo, urged the tax committee to consider incentives and tax rebates to encourage developers to invest in low-cost housing.

The federal government has often stated its intention to create affordable housing option for Nigerians. Photo credit: Elizabeth Conley/Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Adebayo noted that the rents and fees paid by the estate developers does not encourage them to invest in low-cost housing, and this generally translates to higher cost of housing.

Lagos State moves to double tax revenue

In related news, Tax reform Chairman, Taiwo Oyedele, has identified ways that Lagos state can double its tax revenues.

Legit.ng reported that Lagos state set a tax revenue of N2.79 trillion for 2025, but Oyedele insists that this is not reflective of the state's GDP.

He identified many revenue gaps and urged the state government to take bold steps to close the gaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng