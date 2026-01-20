Africa Digital Media Awards

Mark Angel’s Ex, Mandy, Opens Up About Pain She Went Through While They Were Together
Celebrities

Mark Angel’s Ex, Mandy, Opens Up About Pain She Went Through While They Were Together

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Mandy, Mark Angel’s ex-wife, made a video to share what she went through while she was still married to the skit maker
  • In a video posted on X, she shared heartbreaking details of what the comedian allegedly did to her, including on their wedding night
  • Fans blamed her for staying in the marriage for so long despite what she claimed she endured

Mandy, the ex-wife of skit maker Mark Angel, has shared with fans what she allegedly went through while she was still married to the comedian.

The funny man and his wife reportedly parted ways quietly a few years ago after welcoming their daughter.

Mark Angel's ex-wife speaks about her past relationship
Fans drag Mark Angel’s ex, Mandy over video about her past relationship. Photo credit@markangelcomedy
Source: Instagram

In a video shared on X, the mother of one opened up about her ordeal during the marriage. She shared her experience in a game format, asking viewers to put their fingers up or down as she mentioned what she claimed to have endured.

According to her, they were once having bedroom activity when Mark Angel suddenly pulled out, allegedly saying he was “feeling her body again” since she had their daughter.

Mandy claimed she later went to enhance her body for him, but he allegedly continued to body-shame her.

Mark Angel's ex-wife speaks about her past relationship
Mark Angel’s ex, Mandy speaks about her past. Photo credit@markanglecomedy
Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Mandy asked fans to put a finger down if their partner had labelled them a bad cook and told his friends, only to switch up when those same friends came to visit.

Mandy shares more about her experience in the marriage

In the same video, Mandy claimed that her husband once went out at about 4am to pick up his ex because her lover was beating her.

She also alleged that the skit maker once told her he had a deadly disease, yet is still alive to date.

Mandy further claimed that there was a night her husband left her in their room and went to another room to meet another woman. She said she could hear them moaning and later saw them sweating profusely when they came out.

However, she alleged that Mark Angel told her the woman was only his friend and that they were just talking.

Here is the X video of Mandy below:

How fans reacted to the video

Here are comments from fans about Mandy's video below:

@__kadibia reacted:

"Heartbreaking if true, but girl why wait till the spotlight fades to spill this trauma? Staying silent through that level of disrespect just to chase clout later feels like trading your dignity twice. Pain is real, but so is accountability."

@NnayiLexon commented:

"Was this truly the case, is there anyone here that can validate what she said , because I know women often lie against their partners when things goes sour Meanwhile did Mark ever talked about her partner publicly at anytime."

@JanetNkeiru stated:

"People really go through a lot behind closed doors. You never truly know what someone is dealing with."

@wandypee shared:

"Were they married or just dating while this happened? Why did she remain in the relationship? Anyways, I'm sure both Mandy and Mark Angel are guilty in this disgusting relationship."

