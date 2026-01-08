A woman has publicly disclosed that she apologised to her ex-husband after learning a hard lesson from paying high electricity bills

She recounted how she used to downplay the fuss her ex-husband made about high electricity bills when they were married

Now that she pays the bills herself, the Nigerian mum said she finds herself making a fuss at her daughters about the electricity bills

Seun Obajolu, a divorcee, has said that people would never understand where and how much it hurts until they have walked in someone else's shoes.

The marriage and relationship coach stated this while narrating why she apologised to her ex-husband.

Nigerian woman shares life lesson she learnt

Seun, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 7 narrated how she tendered an apology to her husband, who wasn't expecting it.

She recounted how he used to make a fuss about the high electricity bills when they were married, admitting that she didn't understand why he did so at the time until she began paying the bills herself.

Now, she admits she finds herself fussing at her daughters about bills, just as her ex-husband once did.

Seun maintained that the lesson it taught her made her apologise to her husband. She lamented the high electricity bills.

Her Facebook post read:

"I APOLOGIZED TO MY EX.

"Recently I was speaking with my ex husband.. it was a friendly banter about the girls … And I said to him, I owe you an apology.

"Suddenly everywhere went quiet, I’m sure he was eager to hear what I wanted to say.

"Then I said , remember those days when you used to fuss about high electricity bills and I just looked at you like, what’s all these stress? Like just pay it and stop stressing me.

"Now that I have to pay those extremely high energy bills every month, and I catch myself fussing at the girls… educating them about why they’ll rather give my money to all these rich folks than help mom save???

"It dawned on me then…what you might have been going through at the time…. omo, its not easy to be working and be dashing these rich folks my hard earned money abeg…

"And that’s why I owe you an apology. The bro just laughed at me ni sha… chai e pain me o….

"Anyways, I was once again reminded that till you walk in someone else’s shoes, you might never really understand where and how much it hurts o……

"Now let me go open this month’s bill .. phewww pray for me."

Woman's post on electricity bills elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's Facebook post below:

Kemi Osigbesan said:

"My current bill is $582/month. I don’t know if the sun and broadway tapped my electricity but I am tired fa. I am zero paychecks away from being a ho’ standing on the street corner. I don tire!!!"

Wale Salami said:

"I wish all the members of your genders who still have men picking this tab would read this and go and “thank a man”.

"But thank you for giving him his flower oh jare. You rock!"

Ada Ogbonna said:

"I love your maturity.

"But honestly this electricity bill is no joke. I came back from vacation , opened ours and I almost had a heart attack.

"Since last week, I walk around the house like the drill sergeant. Even if it takes us sitting in the dark and using flash light. So be it."

Olubunmi Ajai Kintsugi said:

"I owe my dad an apology. When he used to shout about how we left lights on and he would say.

"E kan ko eyin je ni, e o mo pe furo’n ro adiye!!!

"I used to mutter under my breath.

"Ki k’on se Baba yi?

"Now I know!!!"

Bunmi Adedipe said:

"All you people that have to think for and care for at least 5 other people, I don't know how you cope."

Wasiu Olalere said:

"Hmmm, what a gentle way to tell those that are still lucky to be with their spouse to thread on softly."

Mum of 3 publicly appeals to ex-husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum of three sent a touching message to her former husband.

In an over-5-minute video she recorded in a car, the woman said she resorted to making the appeal to her ex publicly after she unsuccessfully tried to reach him off social media.

She noted partners should not be absent from their kids' lives after a marriage crashes. She added that her ex-husband totally turned his back on his children.

