A Nigerian lady generated buzz on social media as she opened up about her daily savings on Opay for 2025.

The lady shared how she was able to save N2,500 daily and mentioned when she started the savings.

On her Facebook page, Chinenye Lucy said she started the saving on October 28, 2025 and showed her total earnings as of December 18, 2025, about 50 days.

She stated that she was supposed to earn more, but she failed to save on some days, hence the shortage.

See total amount she saw:

She said:

"Starting from January 1st, I will set my target and then withdraw by December 30th with OPay app. I intentionally set this target on October 28th and this is what I have been able to save. It’s supposed to be more than this, but because there are days I don’t have enough money to save, so nothing was saved on those days.

"I set it in a way that 2,500 was saved daily. Next year, I will run it fully to see what I can save. This year, I saved through Ajo then invested hugely on Noble merry(very sweet deal). We go again next year."

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trails lady's savings on OPay

Anazodo Sandra said:

"Very nice I did it in such a way that it won't pain me atall. I did 2000 every Monday , only Monday, I did not even remember I was saving when I checked it ,it's already 100, they even stopped deducting because my target has been reached so they also stop giving me interest. I just updated it to 108k so that they will continue deducting on Mondays till my maturity date, just so I can still be making interest. Mine will mature January 6."

Chibuzor Grace Nwachukwu said:

"Opay is great in saving. I did fixed savings... I will be getting my 1million + plenty interest from them tomorrow morning. I can't wait for tomorrow."

Queen Esther said:

"This is really encouraging o. Nne, please, can you enlighten me on how to set it. Did you set it here or offline, I want to understand."

Maryann Ewurum said:

"This target savings is the best. My cashout is in two days coming and it's now a lot of money."

