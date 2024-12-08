A Nigerian man has turned to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to her former husband after more than 11 years

The mum of three said her ex-husband turned his back on the kids and has not offered any child support, phone call or made contact with them

The single mum, whose eldest child is 17, explained that she had begged her ex-husband and tried to talk senses to him to no avail

A Nigerian mum of three, Chinemerem Ike, has sent an emotional message to her ex-husband on social media.

In an over-5-minute video she recorded in a car, Chinemerem said she resorted to making the appeal to her ex public after she unsuccessfully tried to reach him off social media.

The mum of three said she had tried other means to reach her ex-hubby to no avail. Photo Credit: Chi Chi Ike

Single mum's message to her ex-husband

According to Chinemerem, partners should not be absent in their kids' lives after a marriage crashes, adding that her ex-husband totally tuned his back on his children.

Chinemerem said he has not called his children on phone, not offered child support or made any contacts. She said it has been almost 12 years since their separation and she has raised the kids alone.

Chinemerem recalled how she almost ran away from raising the kids.

"...I know a lot of people will say this is social media, why don't you send it straight to him. I have tried.

"You know, when marriage crashes, breaks down, and there are children involved, I don't think any of the parties, which are the parents, should abandon or turn their backs on the children.

"How many years now? In a few months, it's gonna be 12. Yes, you turned your back completely. No child support, no phone call, no contact, nothing. Nothing. Hmmn.

"I know you thought I would have run away. I wanted to many times because it got really too much. It got to a time I actually did. I called your brother, I wanted to run as fast as I could. I banged my head on the wall because I couldn't cope.

"But I thank God I didn't give up. But today, Sunday the 8th of December, 2024. Few more days, it is gonna be another year..."

Single mum wants ex-hubby to wake up

She appealed to her ex-husband to wake up to playing his role in his kids' lives, saying they need him now he is alive.

"Can I use this opportunity to tell you dear ex-husband, the kids have grown. They are. They are all cute and handsome. The kids we both made...

"Please, wake up, your children need you. They don't need me. I haven't travelled out. I haven't had a single holiday since that 12 years...I have always been all about them..."

She said her ex-husband's money is not needed, nor his gifts. Chinemerem urged him to connect to his children, who are aged 17 (the eldest) and 15 (the twins).

"Don't worry about bringing money. We don't need your money, we don't need your gifts. They need you now you're still alive. Connect with them. I know I am not perfect but I know I have never stopped you from connecting with your children.

"I have begged you, I have tried to, you know, talk sense to you, but you don't want to listen. So, I am coming right here on social media. Maybe, now you're gonna listen..."

Single mum's video elicited mixed reactions

Ugochukwu Solomon Alamezie said:

"U can not reconcile with ur husband through social media, That's a wrong move, we Igbos have culture and u can't settle marriage dispute here on line. Meet with ur Uncles n elders and proceed from there. Thanks."

Steven Ikem Dalugar Ufondu said:

"I believe that you now knew the values of your EX. And I sincerely believe that you still Love Him. Find A way to connect him back. Or may be ,just maybe use your Children. Fight, put more Effort 👌 for God will see you through."

Dimi Michailides said:

"More bloody power to you hun. You are super amazing you are doing this for your kids even though he doesn't deserve them. Your heart is huge. Bless you hun. Keep pushing at the gym. You are shining."

Mbakwe Nwabueze said:

"U are missing him call him and make up with him so that you people can continue... I can see you still love him... A woman without a man always make mistakes, take this advise."

Chinonso Nnadi said:

"Give us a back story on why he turned his back on the kids.

"No igbo man turn their back on their kid unless the woman hurt him in ways he couldn't bare.

"So Tells us what happened!!"

