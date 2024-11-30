Lady Who Offended Her Husband Apologises Through Text Message After He Has Gone To Work
- A Nigerian lady did what pissed her husband off, and she decided to apologise to him through a long text message
- Adem and Ayomi made a post on TikTok showing netizens their funny banter after they had a quarrel
- The wife said she had snapped at her husband in the morning before he went to work and she had to apologise
A text message a Nigerian woman sent to her husband is trending online after it was posted on TikTok.
Adem and Ayomi posted a text message that shows how the woman begged her husband for forgiveness.
According to the lady, she had offended her husband before he left home for work in the morning.
She decided to send him a text message to ask for his forgiveness while he was still at work.
She said in the message:
"My love, my king, I am so sorry for snapping out on you this morning, I am sorry if I am not respecting you enough, and I am sorry if I am not appreciating you enough. I am deeply sorry for every other way I have always wronged you. Forgive me, baby. I LOVE YOU FOREVER."
In response, her husband said:
"Mumu, who teach you English (Snapping) It's okay babe I love you more."
See reactions from netizens below:
@ThatBlackboy said:
"Once my babe apologizes I automatically turn weak man, my head go con dey swell, in fact na that time I dey love her pass, transfer left and right."
@MO said:
"Matured man. Not all these immature boys that are always forming hard to get even after apologizing when you are not wrong…But just for the sake of peace."
@Boss—lady said:
"Someone should pls teach me how to apologize again …. Someone else is paying for what my ex turns me to."
Lady and husband do NYSC in the location
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady and her husband, who are both graduates, were posted to the same NYSC orientation camp.
The lady shared a video showing how they had fun during the NYSC camping period, which lasted three weeks.
The video went viral and got many comments from social media users, some of whom said they were seeing such a coincidence for the first time.
Source: Legit.ng
