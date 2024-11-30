A Nigerian lady did what pissed her husband off, and she decided to apologise to him through a long text message

Adem and Ayomi made a post on TikTok showing netizens their funny banter after they had a quarrel

The wife said she had snapped at her husband in the morning before he went to work and she had to apologise

A text message a Nigerian woman sent to her husband is trending online after it was posted on TikTok.

Adem and Ayomi posted a text message that shows how the woman begged her husband for forgiveness.

Her husband accepted her apology. Photo credit: TikTok/Adem and Ayomi.

According to the lady, she had offended her husband before he left home for work in the morning.

She decided to send him a text message to ask for his forgiveness while he was still at work.

She said in the message:

"My love, my king, I am so sorry for snapping out on you this morning, I am sorry if I am not respecting you enough, and I am sorry if I am not appreciating you enough. I am deeply sorry for every other way I have always wronged you. Forgive me, baby. I LOVE YOU FOREVER."

In response, her husband said:

"Mumu, who teach you English (Snapping) It's okay babe I love you more."

See reactions from netizens below:

@ThatBlackboy said:

"Once my babe apologizes I automatically turn weak man, my head go con dey swell, in fact na that time I dey love her pass, transfer left and right."

@MO said:

"Matured man. Not all these immature boys that are always forming hard to get even after apologizing when you are not wrong…But just for the sake of peace."

@Boss—lady said:

"Someone should pls teach me how to apologize again …. Someone else is paying for what my ex turns me to."

