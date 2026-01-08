Jarvis has opened up about her plans to start dating again following her breakup with Peller after his car crash

The content creator had earlier reacted in an emotional video to the accident involving her former lover, in which his car was damaged

In her latest video, she left many confused with her description of what she wants in her next partner, as many reacted to her comments

Nigerian TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has announced that she is ready to start a new relationship following her breakup with Habeeb Hamzat.

The content creator, widely known as the “African AI,” ended her relationship with her former lover after the car accident he was involved in, which reportedly strained their relationship.

Fans react as Jarvis shares specifications of partner to settle with. Photo credit@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

In a video that surfaced online, Jarvis spoke openly about what she wants in her next relationship.

According to her, she wants a man who will love her for whom she truly is. She added that her partner must understand that when she says “get out,” she actually means “stay a little longer.”

Jarvis prays about her future in emotional video. Photo credit@realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

While speaking, she appeared emotional and almost in tears, explaining that many people think she is difficult, whereas she believes she is a very simple person.

She added that she is often the opposite of how she presents herself and prayed that God would bless her with someone who genuinely loves her for who she is.

Fans react to Jarvis’ video on relationship expectations

Reacting to the video, some fans criticised the TikTok star and advised her to settle down. Others suggested that she should work on herself, with a few claiming she was indirectly referring to her past relationship with Peller.

Recall that Peller had earlier spoken about his breakup with Jarvis, stating that they are now just friends. He also revealed that he had apologised to her family and urged his fans not to bully her online over what happened in their relationship.

Here is the X video of Jarvis below:

What fans said about Jarvis video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@honest30bgfan_ reacted:

"That statement alone has led many men into wahala."

@okeken53 commented:

"Which one is it: when you say no, does it really mean no? Madam, choose one now. Women are always confused about what they want. Make it clear to him what you mean and stop confusing him. When he acts based on your actions, you start complaining. She needs to work on herself."

@_Ayo_AB wrote:

"So if you say you love me na the opposite too."

@SeyiGlobal reacted:

"This kind of mindset is dangerous. Praying for a partner who ignores your 'No' sets up a recipe for misunderstanding, resentment, and even legal trouble. Consent must be clear and enthusiastic... always. Mixed signals aren't cute; they're confusing and unfair to everyone involved. Grow up and communicate directly."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng