Priscilla discovered that her expensive Van Cleef jewelry went missing during the busy period of her traditional wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux

The influencer admitted to being "careless" by allowing multiple people access to her room and belongings during the star-studded festivities

Priscilla invited them to return and carry the empty jewelry boxes she recently discovered while organizing her new closet

Nigerian influencer, Priscilla Ojo-Mkambala, has opened up about a missing set of Van Cleef jewelry she believes went missing during her wedding period.

The mother of one, who got married to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in a high-profile traditional ceremony in Lagos on April 17, 2025, said she only discovered the disappearance while rearranging her closet days ago.

Taking to her Snapchat story, Priscilla, who recently opened up about her father, revealed that the sentimental pieces were nowhere to be found as she reorganised her wardrobe.

Priscilla Ojo discovers that her expensive Van Cleef jewelry went missing during her traditional wedding.

The boxes were still intact, she said, but the jewellery inside had vanished without explanation.

What pained her the most, according to her post, was the realisation that the person responsible might be someone she trusted enough to enter her private space.

Her message read partly:

“To whoever stole my Van Cleefs during my wedding period, you can also come and take the boxes ooo. I just found the boxes while setting up my closet and realized how wicked the person I trusted to have access to my room could steal from me.”

Priscilla explained that the period around her wedding was chaotic, with numerous assistants, friends, stylists, and vendors entering and exiting her room freely.

She admitted that she was overwhelmed and did not imagine that someone close could take advantage of the situation.

She added:

“A lot of people had access back then and my stuff was just all over the place. Careless of me to think I could trust everyone then. Lesson learnt, we move.”

The influencer described the situation as “a hard lesson”, noting that marriage celebrations often come with blessings, gifts, and goodwill, but also unexpected disappointments.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Priscilla Ojo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@nellydbenny stated:

"What about my pack of Ferrero Rocher chocolate boxes that my husband bought for me that was stolen from my box in my room during my wedding period too!"

@ruquayya_isah_aliyu commented:

"My dowry was stolen by my senior cousin we never suspected until she repeated the same action in more weddings in the family and got caught by camera in one of the occasions we realised the person behind missing dou"

@ifysam__ shared:

"Photographers had access to the room, videographers, content creators, Bridal assistants not just friends and family’ or am I wrong? Everybody is a suspect, even we that attended online. Question Everybody!!"

Priscilla Ojo admits to being "careless" by allowing multiple people access to her room.

Priscilla Ojo addresses age difference with husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo has finally addressed the age difference between herself and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

She made it clear that the age gap between them is not something she worries about, despite constant online conversations questioning their relationship.

The daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo revealed that she is 24 years old, while Juma Jux is 35. However, she stressed that she does not see their relationship through the lens of age.

