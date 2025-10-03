Late Pastor Taiwo & Bimbo Odukoya’s Daughter Tolu Confirms End of Her Marriage, Clip Draws Reactions
- Pastor Tolu Odukoya, in a video, has confirmed the end of her marriage as she opened up in an interview
- The clergywoman, who shared the reason for the separation, also discussed her experiences over the last ten years
- Pastor Tolu Odukoya's revelation about her marital status has sparked reactions, with Nigerians sharing diverse opinions
Associate Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Tolu Odukoya, confirmed the end of her marriage in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Pastor Tolu, who is the sister of actor and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, made the revelation while speaking with Truthtable where she shared that she and her now-ex-husband have been separated since 2021.
The clergywoman disclosed that the separation was due to circumstances beyond her control.
Pastor Tolu revealed that over the last ten years, she has experienced the death of her marriage, her stepmother, her father's twin sister, and her father.
"“I’ll say I’m separated. Most of you don’t know I’m separated and that’s actually defined or has shaped my life. It was circumstances beyond my control. You know, sometimes when you get into marriage, you don't do so to leave. It is a death in a way. When your marriage is over, it is a death. In the last ten years, I've experienced the death of my marriage, my stepmother, my dad's twin sister, and my father," she said in part.
“My ex-husband is a great man… but if God doesn’t ordain you guys to be together and you force-fit yourselves, the likelihood of staying together is very low,” she explained.
"My life is not an easy one; it has not gone the way I planned it," Pastor Tolu Odukoya said.
Pastor Tolu is the daughter of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who was the co-founder and senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, located in Ilupeju, Lagos.
The video of Pastor Tolu Odukoya confirming the end of her marriage is below:
Comments on Pastor Tolu Odukoya's marriage crash
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:
Agbeje Nancy Jamgbadi said:
"By now we suppose don dey do contract marriage If e reach 5 yrs una wan renew am fine."
Eremah Owax Helen wrote:
"I’ll marry once and stay old in marriage. This one una dey talk, na una sabi."
Kase Nguseer Esther said:
"If you haven't lost someone close to you before, you won't understand her pains. May God give you the fortitude to bear your loss and move o. To everyone who have lost someone, take heart."
Horace Florence Aloaye
"The Lord is with you, he will continue to strengthen you. My prayers are with you. You are one of my best pastor and I love you so much. For you to stay out of a toxic marriage and be alive is better than to go through pain in the hand of a man or woman and still puff. Thank God for your life."
SirPeace Man said:
"Nawa oh, how we wan take marry?"
Queen Golden commented:
"Nawaooo why am I scared of marriage? Omo a whole pastor tolu?"
Idaresit Eleto said:
"To think that the mum really helped a lot of singles in preparing them for marriage."
Bimbo Odukoya's daughter Tolu remembers her
Legit.ng previously reported that Tolu Odukoya remembered her late mother Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, who was involved in the Sosoliso plane crash.
She said that as she grew older, she found herself increasingly grateful to God for blessing her with a truly good mother.
Tolu described the deceased as kind, strong, loving, and an incredible example to follow.
