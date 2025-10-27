A Nigerian pastor was left heartbroken because his wife abandoned him and married another man in the United States

A Nigerian man who is a pastor shared the heartbreaking thing his wife did to him after he sent her to America.

The man narrated the sad story in a church, sharing how his wife abandoned him and their children and married another person in America.

In the video shared on Instagram by @ChuksEricE, the man said he and his wife were invited to a program in the United States.

They were supposed to go together but he decided that he would stay back and take care of things while his wife travelled.

After the program, his wife returned to Nigeria. However, her attitude had changed as she wanted to go back to the US.

The pastor then arranged for money and even sold his car to enable his wife to return to the US because she was given a two-year visa.

She moved back to America in 2017 and since then, her husband has not seen her. Also, she is said to have married another person.

The man who partly spoke in Igbo, said:

"In fact, I have not said this thing in public before. We have lived for 23 years. My first son is 31. We have five children. In 2016, there was a correspondence we wrote. I was worshipping with CPM for almost 26 years. I was a teacher in the church, JFC teacher, Sunday school teacher for so many years and my wife was a full-time pastor. In 2016, there was a correspondence we wrote to Morris Cerullo Ministry. Fortunately, they responded to that correspondence and invited us to America. Pastor and Pastor Mrs Stanley Ejiogu. I told my wife that the people told us to pay for flight ticket, and they will take care of us in America. I told her that what will happen since she was not working and I was busy with my business and providing for the family, she should be the one to go to America. I prepared her, and paid for her ticket. She travelled to America. My wife came back two months after the program. Nigeria was now disgusting to her. She was always talking of America."

He eventually sponsored her to travel back to the US, but since 2017, she has not returned and she has married another man.

