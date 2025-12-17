Africa Digital Media Awards

Lady Rages as Brother's Wife Gets Pregnant With Twins 1 Month after First Child: "I Blocked them"
People

Lady Rages as Brother's Wife Gets Pregnant With Twins 1 Month after First Child: "I Blocked them"

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a post on the X app recounting her unenviable experience with her brother and his wife
  • In the post shared via her official account, the lady disclosed the reason she went the extra mile to block both of them
  • Many social media users who read her tweet supported her decision while some others advised her not to burn bridges

A Nigerian lady has opened up about the unexpected family situation that pushed her to take a drastic step.

The post, which she shared on the X platform, captured her frustration with her brother and his wife and explained why she chose to completely cut off communication with both of them.

Lady blocks her brother and his wife after hearing that she got pregnant again.
Lady rages as brother's wife gets pregnant again. Photo credit: Tom Le Goff, CRISTINA PEDRAZZINI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story.
Source: Getty Images

Lady pained as brother's wife gets pregnant

Her post quickly drew attention, with many readers expressing sympathy and understanding, while others cautioned her and encouraged reconciliation rather than separation.

Identified as @lolochichy on X, the lady explained the circumstances that led to her decision.

She disclosed that her brother's household was dealing with an unexpected situation related to childbirth.

According to her, her sister-in-law had recently given birth and, within about a month, became pregnant again, this time expecting twins.

The development reportedly left her feeling emotionally drained and unable to cope with the reality of what had happened.

Feeling that the situation was unhealthy and beyond what she could mentally handle, she decided to remove herself entirely by blocking both her brother and his wife from contacting her.

Lady explains her reason for blocking her brother and his wife.
Lady expresses anger after brother's wife got pregnant just one month after first child. Photo credit: Mac99/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photos for illustration.
Source: Getty Images
"My brother’s wife is 6 months pregnant with Twins and they have a 7months and 2 weeks old. I have blocked them both," she said.

Reactions as lady blocks brother and his wife

Reactions to the post were mixed, as a section of Nigerians openly backed her decision, arguing that she was right to take that move.

They maintained that distancing oneself from stressful situations could sometimes be necessary for mental well-being.

Others, however, cautioned against completely severing ties with immediate family, warning that such actions might lead to long-term regret and irreparable damage to family relationships.

Luna said:

"Even Asap and Rihanna isn't moving this way i completely understand why u had to block them for ur peace. A lot of the times considering she's expecting twins coupled with the fact she already has a 7 months old to look after the load will be much and they'll need several favors plus it's really poor planning because the first isn't up to a year old and they have 2 more coming financially it's going to be stressful too."

Bishop said:

"Justice for your brother. But we all get tired of the drama, but after the kids grow, they are assets. I do prefer that get the kids at short spacing and maybe later, spend the rest of my time bringing them up."

See the post below:

