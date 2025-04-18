Uganda-based preacher and former Galaxy FM journalist, Pastor Jonathan Nalebo, popularly known as Apostle Jona, has announced his separation from his wife after over seven years

While noting that it was a mutual decision, the cleric described his estranged wife as an incredible woman who was too perfect for him to keep up with

The preacher shared who would be in the custody of their children as he returns to "the feet of Jesus" to seek him more deeply

Uganda Pastor Jonathan Nalebo, also known as Apostle Jona, has declared his marriage dissolution from his wife, Enid Mirembe, after more than seven years.

Apostle Jona, in a Facebook post, stated that they mutually agreed to separate for their peace, healing and well-being.

The pastor says his estranged wife was to perfect for him. Photo Credit: Jonathan Nalebo

Source: Facebook

Apostle Jonah hails his estranged wife

The preacher was full of praises for his estranged wife, describing her as an incredible woman, who in many ways was too perfect for him to keep up with, adding that he mishandled the treasure she was.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Apostle Jona admitted he failed to fully honour the value his estranged wife carried gracefully and noted that their children will be in her custody.

He wished Enid the best and prayed she would find someone who would cherish her in ways he failed to.

On his part, Apostle Jona said he would return to the feet of Jesus, to seek him more deeply and serve him more faithfully. His post on Facebook read in part:

"BREAK UP!!! BREAK UP !!!

"After more than seven years together, Enid and I have come to a place where we’ve mutually agreed to part ways—for the sake of peace, healing, and the well-being of both of us.

"Enid Mirembe is an incredible woman. In many ways, she was too perfect for me to keep up with, and I mishandled the treasure she was. I failed to fully honor the values she carried so gracefully in every area of life.

"As a servant of God, I know I am called to lead by example—but I have fallen short. I was warned that the enemy often comes for the most precious things—and family is one of them. I now see how easily the enemy can sow division when we are not vigilant in prayer, humility, and love.

"Our children are safe and deeply loved. They will be in the custody of their mother, and I trust she will continue to raise them with the wisdom and strength she’s always shown..."

An Uganda pastor announces the crash of his marriage after over seven years. Photo Credit: Jonathan Nalebo

Source: Facebook

Uganda pastor's marriage crash announcement stirs reactions

Jared King said:

"Why are breakups nowadays announced on social media?

"You can fall in love,date,marry, separate or divorce and have children without posting online, this is so low of you, but we understand you Mama's boy 🤞."

Christian Nwoke Missions said:

"Bro, please go and find God.

"Cut off from that secret addiction that led to this stumbling.

"Take a long break from the pulpit as you stay in a spiritual retreat.

"When you're done healing, RETURN TO THE WIFE OF YOUR YOUTH."

Jolie Jollie said:

"Take your personal business off the socials…temututama.. always displaying ignorance. Ate stop quoting the Bible… You’ll answer that to God. Don’t tell us cz we were not there when you made a choice to be with this lady. Whatever it is take it to God and to your bedroom, we don’t want to know. Always looking for highlights.😏"

Mandy Kate said:

"You will marry another woman we know . We saw you post u wanted to marry Aisha . Did sh reply ?"

Maals Maals said:

"So after making her a single mother you now feel how you failed her😡😡 so in the 7 years you wouldn't try any better,by the way these people that call them selves pastors, apostles they don't practice what they preach."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported why Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had divorced his ex-wife Anita.

Pastor announces divorce from wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Ghanaian pastor had announced his divorce from his wife, who is a marriage counsellor.

In a press release shared on Facebook, the cleric noted that they had been separated for three years, attributed the divorce to unsuccessful multiple efforts at settlement and irreconcilable differences.

The preacher appealed to his loved ones, well-wishers and the body of Christ to uphold him and his ex-wife in prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng