Nigerian pastor Pastor Chris Okafor’s new wife has broken her silence after Doris Ogala’s shocking claims

The new bride, in a now viral video, described their union as divinely arranged, not planned by humans

She expressed excitement about starting a family with the cleric, revealing her desire to bear his children

Amid the controversy trailing the wedding of popular clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor, his newlywedded wife has finally spoken out, offering her own version of how their love story began.

Legit.ng recalls that the cleric’s wedding became a topic after Nollywood actress Doris Ogala accused him of betraying her following a long-term relationship that reportedly began in 2017.

Doris claimed she was promised marriage, only to be abandoned when news of Okafor’s wedding surfaced.

Pastor Chris Okafor's wife describes their union as divinely arranged, not planned by humans.

The actress also made disturbing allegations, accusing the pastor of sharing explicit videos of her without consent, including clips linked to a miscarriage she suffered.

She further alleged financial exploitation, claiming she sponsored projects for the cleric and his associates without reimbursement.

According to the actress, the emotional toll of the breakup worsened her fragile mental state, already shaken by the death of her younger brother.

Despite the accusations and public threats, Pastor Okafor went ahead with his wedding, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

In a video clip taken from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot, Pastor Okafor’s wife addressed the situation indirectly by focusing on how they met and why she believes their union is ordained by God.

According to her, their relationship was not a product of human effort or manipulation but a divine orchestration.

She stated:

“We met by divine orchestration. It is something that wouldn’t have happened by human effort; God actually put us together."

The bride showered the clergyman with affectionate descriptions that quickly became a talking point online.

She referred to Pastor Okafor as her sugar d*ddy, boyfriend, husband, best friend, and “my daddy,” adding that he understands her deeply and brings joy into her life.

She added:

“He is very intentional. He is my sugar d*ddy, my boyfriend, my husband, my best friend and my daddy. He makes my life sweeter; he knows my secret button."

She also expressed excitement about starting a family with the cleric, revealing her desire to bear his children and raise a God-fearing household.

She stated:

“I am looking forward to carrying his children, a little version of him. I want to watch them grow and watch my family bask in God’s glory,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Doris Ogala had accused Pastor Okafor of breaking a marriage promise.

Doris Ogala Vows to Sue Pastor Okafor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala announced her plan to sue Pastor Chris Okafor during a live interview with Daddy Freeze.

The actress discussed her past relationship with the pastor and explained why they separated.

Ogala said her decision to pursue legal action was based on the alleged marriage promise. She claimed Pastor Okafor broke his vow and married another woman instead.

