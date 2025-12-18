Pastor Chris Okafor’s Wife Finally Speaks Amid Doris Ogala’s Allegation: “I Will Carry His Children”
- Nigerian pastor Pastor Chris Okafor’s new wife has broken her silence after Doris Ogala’s shocking claims
- The new bride, in a now viral video, described their union as divinely arranged, not planned by humans
- She expressed excitement about starting a family with the cleric, revealing her desire to bear his children
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Amid the controversy trailing the wedding of popular clergyman Pastor Chris Okafor, his newlywedded wife has finally spoken out, offering her own version of how their love story began.
Legit.ng recalls that the cleric’s wedding became a topic after Nollywood actress Doris Ogala accused him of betraying her following a long-term relationship that reportedly began in 2017.
Doris claimed she was promised marriage, only to be abandoned when news of Okafor’s wedding surfaced.
The actress also made disturbing allegations, accusing the pastor of sharing explicit videos of her without consent, including clips linked to a miscarriage she suffered.
She further alleged financial exploitation, claiming she sponsored projects for the cleric and his associates without reimbursement.
According to the actress, the emotional toll of the breakup worsened her fragile mental state, already shaken by the death of her younger brother.
Despite the accusations and public threats, Pastor Okafor went ahead with his wedding, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.
In a video clip taken from the couple’s pre-wedding shoot, Pastor Okafor’s wife addressed the situation indirectly by focusing on how they met and why she believes their union is ordained by God.
According to her, their relationship was not a product of human effort or manipulation but a divine orchestration.
She stated:
“We met by divine orchestration. It is something that wouldn’t have happened by human effort; God actually put us together."
The bride showered the clergyman with affectionate descriptions that quickly became a talking point online.
She referred to Pastor Okafor as her sugar d*ddy, boyfriend, husband, best friend, and “my daddy,” adding that he understands her deeply and brings joy into her life.
She added:
“He is very intentional. He is my sugar d*ddy, my boyfriend, my husband, my best friend and my daddy. He makes my life sweeter; he knows my secret button."
She also expressed excitement about starting a family with the cleric, revealing her desire to bear his children and raise a God-fearing household.
She stated:
“I am looking forward to carrying his children, a little version of him. I want to watch them grow and watch my family bask in God’s glory,” she added.
Watch the video here:
Doris Ogala Vows to Sue Pastor Okafor
Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala announced her plan to sue Pastor Chris Okafor during a live interview with Daddy Freeze.
The actress discussed her past relationship with the pastor and explained why they separated.
Ogala said her decision to pursue legal action was based on the alleged marriage promise. She claimed Pastor Okafor broke his vow and married another woman instead.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.