A young Nigerian lady is trending online for the step she took after completing her National Youth Service, NYSC

She visited her father's workplace in her NYSC outfit to pay her respects to him and shower him with praises

She made a lot of statements about him in a video, which has now gone viral as people react to the emotional moment

A corps member got people emotional as she went to a police station where her dad works as a police officer to honour him as she completes her NYSC.

She shared a video of herself on her page, and many people who saw the clip reacted emotionally to the way she related to her father.

Lady goes viral for emotional tribute to her father at police station-Lady emotionally salutes her police officer father as she completes NYSC. Photo source: Tiktok/officialfaith08

Source: TikTok

Lady salutes her police father

The father prayed for her due to what she did in the video, and many individuals also spoke about her.

According to a post made available on her page, @officialfaith08, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the individual mentioned that she visited her father, who is a disciplined man, to salute him.

She went with her sisters to the workplace of her father to salute him and appreciate him for all he has done.

In the TikTok video, the lady is seen walking close to her father as he stood by the gate.

The TikTok video shows the moment he asked what they were doing at his workplace, and soon, the girls were allowed in.

The TikTok video showed the moment the lady saluted her father properly and began to make touching statements to praise and recognize his effort.

Her statement:

"My father, the one who saw me through school. The one who has been my support system, my greatest cheerleader, the one who has never disappointed even when it wasn't easy. The one who has been the best father anyone could ever ask for. The one who has been our family pillar, the one who has never let us down."

"To the father that fathered their father, I have come to give honor to whom honor is due. I've come to pay due respect to my father, may God bless you, may God keep you."

When she was done speaking well of her father and saluting him, he spoke in the video after he was handed a present by his daughter to appreciate him.

Corps member goes viral after honoring father at his police station. Photo source: Tiktok/officialfaith08

Source: TikTok

He told her:

"May God protect you, thank you for all you do for us."

"Thank you my daughter, for all you've done for me. God, who has done it for you will also do it for your younger ones."

The man made several other statements in the video which moved his daughter.

Many individuals who watched the clip spoke about the father and the young lady.

Reactions as corps member praises father

ChaadowX Steve Edoja stressed

"Na we All train U bcos our money for checking point dey inside your school fees money... I know say u know...I jus say make I remind u. congrats sisto."

KELVINJUNE6 added

"Congratulations to you mostly to ur best dad."

Official Money shared:

"Please say congratulations to me and thank my Dad."

TIZZY wrote:

"Na only you your father father ooh..which one be say him father everybody abeg go do another video again."

OLAIFE noted:

"Even though say I no like police 💀but this’s so emotional and i wish you well but make your papa and his colleagues change oooo."

Eleniyan Luxury stressed:

"You make me cry…none of my progress happened in is presence and he try a lot for me …continue to rest man thanks for appreciating this man and God will provide for you to take good care of him."

@JAHSOUL noted:

"A real father deserves true honour...this is a father not just to give birth cos anyone even the animals can do that, the care is the real deal."

Jude shared:

"Your father might have made people life unbearable but he definitely made urs great that is y e his gonna be the best dad congrats to u and may ur Father reap the fruit of his labour. well people wey e don offend go settle that one but good will keep him strong and in good health for ur family."

Daddy John said:

"From this I know your Dad is a very good father I pray he enjoy the fruits of his labour despite the fact that he is a policeman."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian female corps member recently honoured her widowed mother in an emotional video.

Corps member honours late mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young NYSC lady went to her late mother’s grave to honour her. In a touching video, she stood in front of the grave and gave a short NYSC salute.

She said her mother was the best person in her life and always supported her when no one else did. The lady also prayed that her mum’s soul would continue to rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng