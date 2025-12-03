A lady got many individuals talking on social media after she shared a video of her father, who is reportedly above 120 years old

She mentioned that despite his age, he still does a lot of things by himself, and she proceeded to list the things he does

Many individuals who watched the clip and heard what the lady said took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared a video of her father, who is reportedly more than 120 years old, and revealed the amount of money her father has at home.

The said lady spoke about her father, urging him to stop going to the farm anymore because of his age and for him to rest, but added that her father doesn't listen.

Nigerian lady lists all the things her father does despite being old. Photo source: Tiktok/adufe329

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of father

In the said post, she made it known that her father is very old and does a lot of things all by himself.

According to a post she made available on one of her pages, @adufe329, via a popular social media platform, TikTok,

In the post, she mentioned that her father has refused to rest despite his age, and all he does is go to the farm, even though he should be resting.

She mentioned that despite being old, he has a large amount of money inside and a large portion of cocoa stored somewhere.

She said:

"The way he is, if you check the house, you'll find at least 5 million with my father. All the cocoa, he's not selling them, he stored them inside."

Nigerian lady shares video of her father doing everything by himself. Photo source: Tiktok/adufe329

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, a few individuals could be seen seated close to her father, and she urged them to tell her father not to go to work again because of his age.

She added:

"Tell him to not go to farm again, his age is past going to farm or doing stressful things. He shouldn't go to farm again. My father cooks for himself, he grinds pepper by himself. He's not below 100 or 120 years. He wouldn't listen."

Many individuals heard the amount she mentioned in the video and other things the lady said and took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks about father

Akungba standard stylist 001 asked:

"Why baba sitting in front of the door."

Al-Mahroof Muhammad shared:

"Don't forcefully stop him, experience has shown that those who forcefully stop their parents from active lifestyles lose them."

AYOBAMI noted:

"Allow me to come and stay with baba."

Jimson welbeck stated:

"Leave story ,just show baba where e fit dhe buy skuches ,buy him android phone ,call me to teach him how to play virtual, lo Batan. Teach him sporty bet."

Naira_P said:

"Just like English grandpa, please leave him, if baba stop going to farm, sickness go start oo, just leave him, allow him to go farm please."

Funmilayo Arike wrote:

"E Fe mi fun baba, Nitori olorun Mo Ni Ife baba yin ma de fun baba lobo do dada walahi."

Young noted:

"That stress is what still keeping him alive to be sincere cuz my grandpa doesn’t stop going to farm as well"

WALLFLOWER CLOTHING shated:

"Why are they always stubborn in their old age,my grand too."

deejaydanik wrote:

"You want make bandit come meet baba for house abi why you dey cast baba?"

face2facebaba added

"That is how we stop grandma , naso mama die second year ooo."

Emerald_hairstylist stressed:

"My dear please don't stop Baba from working unless you want to loose him soon. My grandma was 140 and was still going to farm till her strength failed her and she stopped going to farm on her own without anyone forcing till she took her last breath. Even on her sick bed she was still worried about her farm. Leave, let him do what he finds happiness in. With time he will stop on his own without anyone forcing him to stop."

davidalways06 noted:

"When he gets physical, it helps his system become active and the blood pumps well, let.him contine with is routine, is healthy for him."

Lahwy said:

"But it’s good that he’s stressing himself — it’s not good to stop him from going to the farm, because that’s where Baba gets his strength from. May he live long. My papa seff no go gree stay for house."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after showing off his impressive height in a TikTok video.

Man finds old TV in grandfather’s cupboard

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man went viral after sharing a video of what he found inside his grandfather’s cupboard.

In the video, posted on TikTok, he revealed an old model television neatly kept in the cupboard. The man said that his grandfather could have used the money to buy a parcel of land in Ikoyi.

Source: Legit.ng