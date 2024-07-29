A Nigerian corps member recently honoured her widowed mother who saw her through school

In a video, she saluted her and narrated how sickness almost ended her life when she was still at the orientation camp

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud her for the thoughtful gesture

A heartwarming video surfaced online, showcasing a Nigerian corps member's touching tribute to her widowed mother.

The corps member, who just returned from orientation camp, took to social media to express her gratitude for her mother's unwavering support.

Female corper salutes mum of 6 Photo credit: @queenmaryiyanuoluwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Appreciative corps member honours mother

Dressed in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform, the beautiful lady, identified as @queenmaryiyanuoluwa on TikTok, shared a video of herself singing a parade song and saluting her mother.

In her caption, she recounted how her mother's life was threatened by illness during her time at the orientation camp, but thankfully, she recovered.

She also revealed how her mother who lost her husband about eighteen years ago kept on struggling to raise her six children singlehandedly.

In her words:

"I lost my dad 18 years ago but she refused to give up on me. We are six and I am the last and here she is to witness my blessing and mercy and my success. Thank you for not being a lazy mother.

"Sickness almost took her away from me while I was in camp but God didn't fail me. I met her alive. I tried not to cry but looking into her eyes and see how God kept her for me is a inner joy."

Reactions as corps member honours mum

The TikTok video quickly went viral with netizens acknowledging the strong bond between the corps member and her mother.

Social media users were deeply moved by the corps member's gesture and praised her for her appreciative spirit.

@Sophyglitz said:

"This is the best salutation video have seen so far. God bless you and ur mom my love."

@omaspecial 757 stated:

"See mother here no be my own wey go ask you to go marry or do whatever to bring money home oh god my nest life I need a good caring mother."

@dopeface4xxx said:

"Even me dey cry ooo. I jst wish Nigeria government could offer good job to Corper’s immediately like then. I shall witness dis day on my 5 kids."

@olorifinest0 reacted:

"God will bless her and is so so sad I lost my mom when a mother died no one to replace her. I pray that will not be my own portion on my children in Jesus name."

@ComfortWilson added:

"Congratulations my dear sis,i pray your mum will live long in good health to reap the fruit of your labour."

Watch the video below:

Corps member honours mother

Source: Legit.ng