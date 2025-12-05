A beautiful lady who was engaged by a man has shared an update, indicating that she is not longer with the man

According to the lady, she was engaged just six months ago but the relationship did not lead to a marriage as expected

She shared a photo showing the engagement ring and how the man proposed to her in a stylish way at a restaurant

A beautiful lady who was engaged said her relationship with her man has sadly come to an end.

The lady was hoping to marry the man who had already proposed to her and given her an engagement ring.

The lady said she no longer talks with her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@its_ivy89 and Getty Images/Burazin.

Source: UGC

However, the engagement did not lead to a marriage as the relationship hit the rocks just six months after the engagement ceremony.

In her story which she posted on TikTok, the lady, identified as @its_ivy89 showed the day the man proposed to her.

Apparently, the engagement ceremony happened at a restaurant as she showed a plate with the inscription "will you marry me?"

She said yes to the proposal but things didn't go as planned, a situation that made her heartbroken.

She said:

"I can't believe this proposal was just six months ago and now, we don't even talk. Life is just funny sometimes. Love hurts sometimes."

Many people were asking her to tell them what actually happened but the lady said she has not finished healing and may not be able to narrate the story.

The lady said her relationship ended even though the man had engaged her. Photo credit: TikTok/@its_ivy89.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady breaks up with her fiancee

@Kemmy Marina said:

"Life happens girl and we need to move on.if I tell you my Love story you will sit down.2015 I lost my husband father ri my child he died just 2yrs into the marriage.2019 a guy I loved broke up with me because he had Leukemia and he didn't want to be selfish to me to let me suffer death the second time(he later died in 2024)2022 I left a guy after proposing to me he was good and everything but his life was too Chaotic(he was selling Guns and drugs) 2024 I broke up with another one after proposing to me and even taking me on numerous vacations reason being He could nolonger do long distance relationship him being in UK and me Kenya.And now am dating another one from UK again I do not give up girl.Dust yourself and accept it wasn't meant to be."

@Benny hairline empire said:

"I know some of you will come for me….but the truth is marriage is spiritual…it comes with a whole lot of attacks and quarrel …it takes discernment to know…..that’s why we need to be spiritually alert….I kid you not, it might actually be a little misunderstanding that resulted to this."

Lady flaunts engagement ring

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video showing off her expensive engagement ring.

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her excitement over the huge cost of the ring her man engaged her with.

Social media users who came across the captivating video stormed the comments section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng