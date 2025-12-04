A UK-based Nigerian lady has narrated how she was fired from her workplace after innocently complimenting her colleague who was returning from leave

What she considered a compliment in Nigeria made her colleague cry, and she reported the Nigerian lady to the management, which prompted them to call a meeting over the incident

The lady's UK culture shock sent social media users into a frenzy, as netizens recounted their culture shocks working abroad

A Nigerian lady, @user6119812239816, has publicly shared how she was sacked from her job in the United Kingdom for 'complimenting' her female colleague who was returning to work from leave.

The lady recounted her experience while speaking about her culture shock as a Nigerian new to the UK.

A Nigerian lady loses her job in UK for complimenting her colleague.

Source: TikTok

How lady was sacked for 'complimenting' colleague

In a TikTok post, the lady said she complimented her returning colleague by telling her that she looked good and had added some weight.

The lady said such a compliment was regarded positively in Nigeria; unfortunately, it made her colleague cry.

She said her colleague reported her to the management, who, in turn, called a meeting where she was criticised for calling her colleague fat.

The lady said she was angry and devastated that her compliment, intended for good, was misunderstood, and all efforts to explain herself fell on deaf ears, as she was

She was then told to go home until they decided on her return. She didn't return to work as she concluded that they would definitely sack her. In her words:

"In my previous video yesterday, I told you guys that I will tell you a story on how I got sacked as a result of complimenting my colleague in my place of work...

"Imagine someone came back from leave and I complimented her that, "Oh, she's looking good...That, oh, she has added some weight." Do you know that they tagged it another thing, body shaming? Do you know that this lady, she started crying before I could know it, eh, she has already reported me to the management.

"They called a meeting. No, no, be small matter. They called a meeting and were asking me why will I tell someone that someone is fat? Oh my god, I was so devastated. I was so angry. I was explaining to these people, I said, please, in my country, hmm, this is a mere compliment.

"Telling someone that you're looking good. You have, you've added some weight. These people, no gree hear me o. Na so these people say, make I, they go house, say, until they decide I go come back. But me, I know, say na sack. So make you dey see am. Make you dey see the cultural differences. The difference of culture."

Watch her narrate her experience below:

Reactions trail lady's experience in UK

Favour Clement said:

"I think it depends on your work place and the kind of people... 🇬🇧 mine we even talk about it and laugh it through. routinely check our weights and have a paper where we write it to monitor staff weight wether we've added or not; it's optional maybe it's because mine is in the hospital."

𝑮𝒃𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒌𝒆 ♡ said:

"Well, a white colleague I hadn’t seen in a while told me I’d lost weight and even asked if it was intentional, and I didn’t take any offense to it."

Ms bris said:

"I’m I the only one who don’t care about them. I don’t even tell them their dress is nice. Because you might not know how they will take it. In my office I’m the only black lady there. Is my business I Dey mind and go."

Street said:

"Them chance you. At best it’s a warning/disciplinary but not sackable offence (unless you’ve had previous disciplinary action) but if it was your first, that in no way constitutes employment termination and if you were to take it to tribunal you’ll have a case however a company that is willing to terminate for such is a company you may not necessarily want to work in anyway."

Queenie said:

"Maybe you are still new in the UK. even i have formed the habit not talking to anyone at work including Africans.. my highest greetings is " HIYA."

Dorathy D✝️😍❤️ said:

"Nne that is not compliment. Even in Nigeria 🇳🇬 if you tell me that I added weight I will see it as a bully."

Annabell said:

"Even in Nigeria, saying someone has added weight is not a compliment. Don't talk about people's bodies."

