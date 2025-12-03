A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience with netizens on TikTok after cancelling her wedding ceremony

A Nigerian lady shared an emotional story on social media after she made the difficult decision to call off her wedding.

In a video posted online, she narrated the unfortunate incident that led her to end the relationship.

Lady discovers her fiance cheated on her. Photo credit: @joyblessed114/TikTok.

According to her, the situation left her hurt and physically affected, and she insisted on calling off the wedding.

Bride-to-be catches her man with bridesmaid

The post quickly went viral online, sparking lots of reactions from viewers who expressed a mix of empathy, outrage, and support in the comments.

Identified on TikTok as @joyblessed114, the lady recounted how she caught her fiancé in a romantic position with one of her bridesmaids during his bachelor party, just a day before the wedding was due to take place.

She explained that the experience was so painful that she required medical attention afterwards.

Despite the pain, she emphasised that she made the choice to cancel the wedding in order to prioritise her well-being and maintain her peace of mind.

She noted that ending the relationship allowed her to protect herself and focus on her life rather than remaining in a situation that could have caused further harm.

In her words:

"Life so private that no one knows I caught my fiancé with one of my bridesmaids on his bachelor's night, just a day before our wedding. I'm healing and ready to move on. So help me God. Yesss I cancelled so I can stay alive for my loved ones and live my life in peace and happiness If it gets your turn continue, marriage isn’t a do or die thing. Since I left him I don move on with my life but the mugu no move on he no fit get my type anywhere I am rare.I landed in the hospital. It’s not funny thou."

Reactions as lady shares reason for cancelling wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@drolumighty23 said:

"We all burn at different degrees. Don't believe the people advising you here will do what they ask you to do if the same thing happens to them. The men that blame you for leaving, how many of them will stay if they catch their wives sleeping with one of the groom's men on their wedding day? Better to leave than to do what will destroy your life (jail or death). Pick yourself up and move on. You are still young, with a long way to go. Focus on yourself. Marriage is not for everyone. You have a choice now. You can still decide to get married way down the line IF YOU WANT TO. For now, it is you against the world. You have nothing to lose."

@TeeTamara Enterprise said:

"So my man of 7 years with another woman and he keep complaining about everything I’m doing I left they’re happily married and I’m still healing. I pray I found someone soon I’m lonely."

@vicky_vicky20 said:

"I don’t know but you should have go for the wedding and make sure you play well without letting him know yuh are hurt, make sure most of his money is in your account after marriage if the guy get property sell it without letting him know make sure no dam in his account empty his life then travel out and lock up like that peace out."

@REJOICE added:

"Why is no one talking about the bridesmaid that agreed to cheat on her friend’s fiancé????? We ladies also need to stop giving listening ears to these married/almost married men abeggg."

