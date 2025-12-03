Ned Nwoko, in a recent post, spoke up for his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, as he listed her unique virtues

The Nigerian senator disclosed that his wife was not one who lives on social media or chases attention online

This comes following the criticism she faced amid Nwoko's estrangement with his youngest wife, actress Regina Daniels

Businessman and senator Ned Nwoko has defended his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, amid criticism she has faced on social media over his estrangement with his youngest wife, Regina Daniels.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Laila was dragged online, with many flooding her page over Regina's marital issues with their husband, claiming she was trying to take over the actress' place.

Ned Nwoko speaks up for Moroccan wife Laila amid online criticism.

Speaking up for his wife in a social media post on Wednesday, December 3, Ned Nwoko praised Laila's virtues as he said,

"I want to take a moment to speak about the woman I know, the woman I love, and the woman I cherish. My wife, Laila. She is a woman whose quiet strength continues to amaze me every single day."

According to Nwoko, Laila is not someone who lives on social media and has never been the type to chase attention or respond to every passing opinion.

"She prefers a peaceful and private life where her energy goes to the things that truly matter, not the distractions that come with the online world. Anyone who truly knows her understands her gentle nature, her maturity, and her sincere kindness. She is thoughtful, patient, respectful, and incredibly caring. She gives without expecting anything in return and chooses understanding even when she is misunderstood," he said.

The senator stated that it was hard to watch unkind words being thrown about her, which do not reflect her character.

Ned Nwoko lists Laila Charani's virtues as he defends her online.

"She does not believe in defending herself on the internet because she knows her life and her worth are not determined by online opinions. Laila has always chosen to live authentically and quietly, focusing on what is real instead of what is loud," he said.

"As her husband, I will always stand by her. I will speak for her when needed, and I will protect her name with pride. She has been a constant source of stability and peace in my life, and I am grateful for the comfort and wisdom she brings into our home every day," Nwoko added.

Expressing his love for Laila, Nwoko appreciated her calm spirit as he promised to always stand by her.

Read Ned Nwoko's post as he defend his Moroccan wife Laila Charani below:

Reactions as Ned Nwoko defends Moroccan wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

daniella__official said:

"Single father is still in pain try see therapist EPA ,you will be fine okay we were once in your shoe but time heals every wound. Ndo oh."

juliet.chinono said:

"Ok, we have heard. Dalu."

boots.and.more commented:

"Lori Chinedu, oluwa gba ope wa It’s a good day to buy boots."

takeasriri commented:

"Regina is free now thank God hold the woman that give you strength well."

rooneydab said:

"So she had all these qualities and u still left her to marry someone."

mz_nifa wrote:

"Medicine after death."

theperfectgiftandsouvenirs commented:

"Single father, if you like write epistle na you sabi.. She won’t still come back."

