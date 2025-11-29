A lady got many people talking online after she went to a club and ran into her ex-boyfriend, whom she hadn’t spoken to in a year

A lady has gone viral after what she did with her ex-boyfriend, whom she saw at a club after 1 year of not talking.

This is contained in a video which has gone viral on a popular social media platform, TikTok.

Lady reunites with ex after a year

The video shows the lady and the man, who is believed to be her ex-boyfriend, having a nice time together.

According to a video she shared on her page, @not.so.lovely, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she ran into him at a club after a year of not talking to him.

She added a caption to the video which explains the story.

Her caption read:

"You ran into your no contact at the club after 1 year of not talking."

The caption explains that she and the man in the video met again after she saw him at the club following a full year of not speaking to each other.

She explained why they didn't speak to each other in the comments on the page.

The comment she added reads:

"My grandma had cancer, and I was too busy being her caretaker. He thought I was playin’ cause I was inconsistent lol."

She explained that the reason they stopped talking was that he thought she was playing him and not giving him the right attention, meanwhile, she was taking care of her grandma who had cancer.

She made this statement when someone asked why they stopped talking.

The young lady also mentioned in the TikTok post that they're now back together, and this is a sign to get back with an ex.

She added:

"Now we back together. This a sign to get ya ex back yal."

As the post made its way online, individuals who came across it stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady runs into ex boyfriend

krisspy noted:

"The next two weeks bout to be the best weeks of yall life."

Kenya | The Credit Redeemer stressed:

"Ran into no contact yesterday at the store and we kept no contact."

Siren Elyse shared:

"I’ve never ran into a no contact cuz they can’t afford where I be at thank God."

tiara james noted:

"I seen my no contact after 4 years and we was exactly like this. He was like “so yours or mine?”

itssimplylee added:

"This would’ve been me too. Minute we leave and I go home, I’d go right back to no contact."

Titi stressed:

"In case any of my friends see this, this video is not for you and no it’s not a sign."

Nai+1 shared:

"Me and my “NO CONTACT” of 3 YEARS! Linked back up. Within the first month, got. SHORTLY VERYYY SHORTLY AFTER I realized why it’s been 3 years."

ken wrote:

"They said you bout to have the best two weeks of your lifeeeeee boo."

ADEBISI noted:

"What if he blocked me everywhere, even email, does dat count as no contact, let me know on time before I run into him on Friday at d club."

DYMAND AZANII shared:

"i ran into my no contact i was sure we’d get back together, the no contact has indeed contact."

Jo • HR Biz Consultant said:

"It’s currently mercury retrograde babes; this ain’t a sign, it’s a test from the universe."

Watch the video below:

