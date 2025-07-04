A young Nigerian lady has shown netizens the message she received on WhatsApp from her former boyfriend

He found out she had started a new relationship and messaged her to share how he feels about her

While some people supported the reply she gave him, others urged her to give him a second chance

A 24-year-old Nigerian lady, identified as Victoria, has taken to TikTok to display the message her former boyfriend sent her after finding out she is in a new relationship.

The Akwa Ibom lady wondered why her ex had not moved on after their relationship crashed.

"Not again😔no let me swr for you oh 😂😂😂#50k It’s well oga you be my ex move on," she wrote.

In the WhatsApp text, her former boyfriend noted that she is in a new relationship, but begged her to return to him.

He said he missed her and promised to turn over a new leaf. The ex added that he still loves her. He wrote:

"Victoria I see you're in a relationship now, but please consider coming back to me. I've missed you so much. I promise to change for you. I still love you."

Replying him, Victoria warned him never to repeat such a statement and considered blocking his number.

Reactions trail message ex sent lady

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the messages the lady received from her ex below:

JP LIGHT'S-UP WORLD said:

"There should be second chance in everything."

The Critic 👹😈 said:

"The someone better if na really better person u for no meet am single 😂, why himself no end up with all the girls him don date? Abeg make una rest e."

Temmy💓🤡 said:

"You supposed report am for igwe 😹he no gree move on."

K❤️baby 💕 said:

"Sparkle sparkle, he’s not as lucky as you."

Aunancy baby said:

"Very good baby, some guys think they can come into ur life and leave when they want and then come back again ….tear am white profile Abeg."

Harrison❤️🧬😊 said:

"Any new relationship when you they for this 2025 na 50/50 non too put your All if not na you go cry."

BLESSED LUCKY 🇳🇬🇵🇭 said:

"Honestly, nothing Dey outside ooo, I ran back to her two days ago after two months we broke up."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shared the messages she received from her ex-lover, who had refused to move on.

Lady gets messages from toxic ex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had posted the sad messages she received from her toxic former boyfriend.

In the message, the man bodyshamed his ex-girlfriend, tagging her shameless. He wondered if she was not tired of wearing baggy clothes to "hide your improper fraction." He blasted her for failing to work on her body. A part of the messages he sent her read:

"...So you even get mind to block my number as I blocked you. You are very shameless. We broke up not too long ago. Instead of you to look for effective belly blast tea for your drum at the front and work on your flat plasma TV at the back. Shey e never tire you to dey wear baggy to hide your improper fraction?"

