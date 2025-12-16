A Nigerian lady said she was stranded in Benin after a friend who promised to accommodate her cancelled in the last minute

The lady shared a video saying she was at the main gate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with her luggage and did not know where to go

However, in another update, the lady said she later found a hotel to stay pending when she will pay for a suitable accommodation

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who became stranded in Benin after a friend promised to accommodate her.

She posted a video showing her luggage and noting that she did not know where else to go after something she didn't expect happened.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as @debbieyusuf_ said she needed a place to stay in Benin to enable her register for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She contacted a friend and the friend promised to offer her a place to stay, but this friend cancelled the plan in the last minute.

This made Debbie to become stranded as she had already arrived in Benin without making other accommodation plans since she was banking on her friend.

She said:

"I needed a place to stay for a month pending when I will register for NYSC the next batch,I can't travel back home either, I just know that one day I will look up at these moments and see how far I've come."

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Benin

@Destiny ebakota said:

"My house is going to be free from next week till march. You can me to stay alone for free."

@official KL said:

"Where at you now? Do you still need help?"

@Obi Onyinye Gift said:

"It must not be a man ooo, because a friend of mine did same to me,two days before camp i was almost stranded like this, this is someone that i have already been telling for more than a month that i will stay with her after camp,she sounded excited and all only for me to tell her i was traveling the next day to Abuja as we discussed, my friend told me her work people posted her out of abuja."

@VicGoz Ventures said:

"Exactly same story with me the day I arrived university of calabar as a fresher.Tthat was 2016 and she never returned my calls till today."

@BobMartinsAutos said:

"You come still carry teddy dey go your friend house.. it's like he doesn't like teddy bear."

@Onome said:

"I saw you today in front of Nadia. What caught my attention was the loads you were sitting on and I thought to myself,”She’s waiting for a cab”… I’m sorry this happened to you. I hope you found somewhere safe."

