A young Nigerian lady has grabbed people’s attention after she shared screenshots of her conversation with a man online

She explained that the man had tried to ask her out, but she gave him no attention and also revealed the amount of money he sent to her

The young lady mentioned the amount and shared what she told the man when he sent the money to her OPay account

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share a chat of a young man who sent her money for Christmas because he loves her and is interested in dating her, but she refunded the money.

The young lady got many people talking about her decision after she shared details of her chat with the young man on social media for many individuals to see.

Lady exposes chat with toaster

She made it clear in the post that she has no intention of dating or saying yes to him, but despite this, he sent her money, so she insisted on sending it back.

@Nchizzyy also shared advice to men, urging them not to send money to a lady if they are aware she has no interest in dating them.

Her statement:

"A guy that was toasting me sent 30k this morning for Christmas.... I sha knew I had no intentions of dating him or saying yes to him."

"I insisted on refunding him even though I needed the money. Na wetin Neo Official and Wizarab dey talk be this Don't send a girl money if you know she has no interest in you. Don't buy love with money."

Despite telling the young man to send his details, he refused and mentioned that she had to beg him before he sent it to her.

She continued:

"I literally had to beg Was already thinking of how to withdraw it as cash and drop at his door."

Reactions as lady shares chat

@Iam_Jayphlow stated:

"Very easy and nice gesture, until it's N1million. Feelings go just sprout from everywhere asap."

@writernimSS shared:

"After they will come on sosomidia and say women are these, women are that see them now o. I also experience such regularly, I'll tell these guys that I have someone I'm committed to but still they'd still say I should give them a try. As how na?"

@Salome_Wueseter added:

"You people that are asking how he got her account number, you don't know how Opay works? Okayy."

@Management97373 stressed:

"How him take get ur Acct no in the first place sweetheart ,I wan unlock my shalock Holmes skills or Hercules poirot."

@SumolaIdowu shared:

"Yuck! The disgusting weakness he exhibits. Glad you didn’t say yes to this mediocre with zero game."

@IamNEXXES noted:

"I think Opay needs to work on converting people's phone numbers to account numbers. But me sha I'm not complaining, I'm enjoying Opay's services. Nothing beats Opay."

@ToluDirect stressed:

"Now let it be a grand simp with money bag and he sent you 2miillon plus his eternal desire to change your iPhone to the latest one while asking you to dust your passport he will like to take you to Capetown for a date.. we no go see your cho cho cho here."

@Kaydeyofficial noted:

"My gender useless I Dey always talk am, so out of the blues him just decide to check your number for Opay come see say you get account and decided to send money just like that. Na why I no Dey ever pity men wey dey suffer for woman hand sha."

Read the post below:

