A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok, showing the package that a customer ordered from her sometime ago

According to the lady, it has been about a year, and the customer is yet to pick up her package with no word from her

While sharing the heartbreaking post, the business owner expressed concern over the whereabouts of the customer

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her frustration over a prolonged issue involving an undelivered order.

In a video that quickly drew attention, she disclosed that a customer had failed to collect a package she purchased almost a year ago.

Lady displays the customer package that remained unretrieved for one year. Photo credit: @Chi's Trend/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Business owner displays unretrieved package

The clip showed the item, still untouched, as the business owner expressed concern about the delay.

Identified on TikTok as @Chi's Trend, the business owner explained that she had made repeated attempts to reach the customer, but her calls and messages had gone unanswered.

She was worried not about the unclaimed package but also about the wellbeing of her customer, given the long period of silence.

According to her, the package had been ready for collection for about one year, yet there had been no contact or response from the customer.

Lady unable to deliver goods to her customer since one year. Photo credit: @Chi's Trend/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"It's been a year now. I sincerely hope you're fine. To the customer that ordered from me, it’s been a year, she’s been yet to pick up her package, her line not connecting, I hope you’re fine," she captioned the post.

Reactions as business owner displays unretrieved package

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Prince Glory said:

"Tailors dey experience this thing well well, person go give tailor cloth say e wan sew, some go even pay down but them nor go ever come back come collect am."

@adeola_0029 said:

"I had a fb friend since 2018 I was in Lagos and he was in Enugu then. We were so E-best friends I remember around December 2021 was the last time we spoke on phone and suddenly his number wasn’t going through again, he was no longer active on fb again and almost every friend and cousin he told me about online then when I reached out to them they all said they don’t know him. I hope you’re fine wherever you are Emma!!"

@ammmyyybekee22 said:

"Met someone on FB around 2018/2018, he was a medical student I think in Unizik or so, his name as I remember is Paul osinachi, we where very good online friends, one time I sent him my 2k last card cos he told me he was hungry in school so I just gave it out, we spoke on phone last around 2020 or so then be suddenly went off grid."

@Safeeyah Ahmed commented:

"Once happened to me, for months I didn’t hear anything from the lady.I had to do serious finding only to find out that her phone was stolen and she lost contact."

@meracu said:

"My client has left her picture frame with me for one year so January she called and said she wanted to pick up same day day I should send acct for balance she paid immediately since January till now i haven’t seen her the worst part is dat wen ever she calls she calls with different numbers and I save dem but wen I want to call back I don’t remember wat i save dem with it’s getting to 2years dis Christmas."

See the post below:

Lady cries out after customer 'disappeared'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media two years after a customer disappeared without a trace.

According to the lady, the customer paid about N400,000 for some goods but after payment, she became unreachable.

Source: Legit.ng