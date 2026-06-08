Oyo state government demolishes kidnappers' hideout after rescue of high-profile abduction victims

Nigeria Police Force conducts successful rescue operation, eliminating two kidnappers and recovering weapons

Authorities pursue fleeing suspects as part of an ongoing crackdown on kidnapping and organized crime

The Oyo state government has demolished a building used as a hideout by suspected kidnappers at Lakoun along the Ayegun-Olojuoro Road in Ibadan, days after security operatives rescued relatives of former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, from the location.

The demolished structure was reportedly where Mrs Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, were held after their abduction on 3 June.

Police rescue victims in operation

Viral Video Shows Oyo Govt Demolishing Kidnapper Den Where Adelabu's Sister, Twins Were Rescued

Source: Twitter

The victims regained their freedom on Saturday, 6 June, following a coordinated rescue mission by the Nigeria Police Force.

Security sources said intelligence gathering and surveillance efforts led operatives to the kidnappers' hideout, where a gun battle ensued.

During the operation, two suspected kidnappers were killed, while weapons were recovered from the scene. Other members of the gang reportedly escaped with injuries.

A security source said the rescue was made possible through sustained intelligence tracking and pressure mounted on the abductors.

Search continues for fleeing suspects

Authorities have launched a manhunt for other members of the kidnapping network who fled during the operation.

Investigators are also working to uncover the wider criminal syndicate linked to the abduction.

The successful rescue of the victims has been welcomed by residents, while the demolition of the hideout is seen as part of ongoing efforts to deny criminals safe havens across the state.

Security agencies have assured the public that operations aimed at tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes will continue.

Source: Legit.ng