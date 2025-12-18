A young lady got many Nigerians talking online as she exposed a prophet who walked up to her at a popular market

She shared what the prophet said and how people around the market reacted to his unexpected and untrue statement

Many individuals who came across her post are reacting to what she told him, while also sharing their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady shared a funny encounter she had with a prophet, whom she labelled fake, after he shared a prophecy with her during her visit to a popular market.

The young lady mentioned the name of the market in the viral post and stated that many people who heard about what happened at the market laughed hard over the matter and made jest of the said prophet.

She revealed that the prophet walked up to her and made a prophecy about her father, but unknown to him, her father was already late.

The lady, @HRH_Ujuaku cut him short while he was making the fake prophecy, exposing him in the process.

She shared their conversation online. It read:

“I was at Tejuosho Market earlier this morning and one end-time prophet walked up to me with his fake prophecies POD: Sister, there’s a project your father applied for and it’s about to be approved. Pray for him with… Me: Hold on, my father died in ’96. People around started laughing and cursing him.”

Reactions as lady exposes fake Lagos prophet

@ugo_himself stressed:

"Unless if I have where to go urgently if not I love staying with them to waste time and tell them at the end of everything they are fake."

@MBrymo shared:

"I don’t even give them the chance to come close to me. I have been approached by those lots on two different occasions and I shunned them. No be me una wan carry dey see wetin no dey exist."

@bukolaserah30 noted:

"A man also walked up to me at Fagba on Sunday and started saying his rehearsed script. I allowed him to say everything in his mouth before laughing and walking away. He was so surprised at my reaction. Me wey be orile babe to the core."

@ZeezeeZaynab said:

"Nice, he deserves a knock on the head."

