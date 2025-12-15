A young Nigerian man has spoken out amid the controversy surrounding a popular pastor and his church member

He shared some sensitive details about the lady and the pastor, and his post has gone viral on social media

Many people who read his post have asked questions as they continue to speculate about the type of relationship they share

Just days after a Nigerian pastor, Apostle Joshua Selman, made waves in an interview due to his friendly actions and statements at the birthday event of a church member, Sandra Areh, a Nigerian man who knows her personality has spoken up.

The individual shared a lot of things about her which have grabbed attention online, and several people have started asking him questions to know more about the lady in the viral clip.

Man recalls Sandra Areh’s early role in church media team. Photo Source: Twitter/andenwui

Source: Twitter

Man talks about Sandra Areh

Legit.ng had recently published a story containing a video showing the friendly actions of Apostle Selman at Sandra Areh’s birthday party.

The actions of the pastor drew the attention of many, and after the video circulated online, people attached different meanings to the post.

Just days after the incident, a man, @andenwui, shared some interesting things about her which only a few people know.

He mentioned that Sandra Areh has been a member of the church for a very long time and has been consistent in her dealings with Apostle Joshua Selman.

Speaking further, he added that at the church, she handled the camera and was just in 200L at the university during those days.

His statement read:

"Sandra had been there all along. She has paid her dues as regards being consistent with Apostle Selman. I remember her as a member of the media team in Koinonia back then in Samaru. She operated the camera. He chose her early. She was just a 200L undergraduate."

Man speaks on Sandra Areh’s time with Apostle Joshua Selman. Photo Source: Twitter/andenwui

Source: Twitter

"He shaped her into all that she is currently. That then means she can’t be a Jezebel."

"They have long pass that already. Their worst days are behind them already

"They didn't start today. Sandra sure has her weaknesses as all humans do But one thing she is not is to be a social media nuisance."

Reactions as man speaks about Sandra Areh

@Ambee_01 shared:

"My own is I don’t want anybody to set camera and ring light in future and start wailing and gnashing of teeth."

@whaleslogistics noted:

"Na wetin she be dem dey talk about? Ozwor."

@UcheMaryOkoli asked:

"She has paid her dues" I don't understand."

@YvonneBabss said:

"Then why can’t he marry her ?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his opinion after watching a viral video of Apostle Joshua Selman at Sandra Areh’s birthday party. He criticized the pastor for fueling dating rumors online through his actions and statements during the event.

Woman questions Apostle Selman, Sandra Areh’s relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman shared her thoughts online after watching a video of Apostle Joshua Selman at a birthday celebration for Sandra Areh. She was surprised by how close the two have been for over fifteen years,

The woman questioned why neither the pastor nor Sandra Areh is married yet and raised concerns about the nature of their long-standing relationship.

Source: Legit.ng