A young Nigerian lady shared a video, and many people can’t stop talking about what she said in the trending clip

The video shows her on an okada, and she mentioned where she was going and what she planned to do there

What she said caught the attention of many viewers, some of whom vowed to stay single rather than do what she did

A Nigerian lady got the attention of many Nigerians after she took an okada to visit her boyfriend because of what he said.

She shared a video that shows her on an okada amid the heavy rain just to visit her boyfriend, who wanted to see her.

Lady heads to boyfriend’s place

The video carries a description that better explains the situation, as it shows the lady and the moment the rain was falling heavily.

According to a post she made available on her page @omc.ng via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned why she visited her boyfriend under heavy rain, and many people who watched the clip took to the comments to react.

The video she shared contained a caption that read:

"My man said he's hungry."

The said TikTok video also contained a description that better explains the incident in the video, as the lady mentioned that she went to the apartment of her boyfriend to see him because he told her he was hungry, and she went there to cook for him.

She shared:

"My man said he was hungry, I sha jumped on the next Okada and headed straight to him Come with me to cook for my man?? Under the sun or in the rain."

As she shared the video, many individuals who came across the TikTok post shared their thoughts as they spoke about the lady.

Reactions as lady visits boyfriend

blackout added:

"Wife material from our store thanks for your patronage momma."

Prettyboynonso noted:

" God bless your relationship. He will marry you in Jesus name."

@Pretty:

"Your healing go reach 4years."

@bridgetreyan:

"If una no later marry e go pain us o."

Favie’s Meals stressed:

"Omo you entering bike means you don’t truly love him…you’d have trekked."

Jaiye foreign wrote:

"The bike man is also working becuz of his woman."

Da_Juic3 noted:

"Sisterhood, Bollywood, nollywood, even firewood is disappointed."

𝙺𝙷𝙰𝙻𝙸𝙵𝙰 added:

"Queen of shame , Shame of thrones, Alchemy of Shame, Shame before flowers, Mortal Shamebat, Avatar: The last shamebender, the Great Wall of shame , goosebumps of shame , Agu na shamenba , 50 shades of shame , almighty shame , extraordinary Shame. walk of shame, A Reason to Shame, , The Face of Shame , agony of shame , supernatural Shame, Global and worldwide shame, chronicles of shame , amazing shame , twist of shame."

𝐖𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐥𝐚 noted:

"The kind cold wey go freeze your healing process ehn."

born_of_florence noted:

"On behalf of all men we say we appreciate what you are doing for our brother and we pray your loves lasts forever."

sunny flower said:

"Everyday I see more reasons as to why am going to die single."

