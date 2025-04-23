A Nigerian lady has shown people online the efforts her cheating boyfriend made to win her back

After she found out he was seeing another girl, the lady blocked him from reaching her, prompting him to send an apology letter through email

While some people appealed to her to give him another chance, others claimed the letter looked like it was done using ChatGPT

A Nigerian lady, @prettychichi50, has displayed the heartfelt apology letter she received from her cheating boyfriend via email.

Apart from the emailed letter, her estranged boyfriend sent roses, a hard copy letter and a cake to apologise to his lover after she found out he was seeing someone else.

According to the lady, she blocked him everywhere after finding out he was seeing someone else, and this informed his desperation to make peace with her.

Content of the emailed letter

In the letter, the man expressed how sorry he was and the pain his action had caused her. He promised to be a better man and work tirelessly to improve himself.

He also begged her to accept his invitation to a dinner outing on a date of her choosing.

"...I promise to be a better man and work tirelessly to improve myself. I deeply love you, and my dream is to reward your love and commitment by building a life and family of wealth and happiness together.

"You are a precious gem in my life, and the thought of losing you is unbearable," a part of the letter read.

While some people were touched by the letter and begged the lady to consider his request, others thought it was written with the aid of ChatGPT.

People react to lady's cheating partner's apology

Udara Mmicha 😋 said:

"Once he sees you can tolerate that, I promise you, he won’t stop. He will only get smarter and do it secretly. I wish I’m joking."

Jucna said:

"Please follow your heart❤️I experienced this last year and took him back and now we’re married… he makes me happy and I feel blessed… if he’s still cheating I don’t want to know..just focus on you."

BIG MAMA💕 said:

"Unblock him, tell him to transfer a huge some of money into your account for compensation throughout the years he deceived you💀after, tell him to say cheese😁then block him right away."

chef.c0c0 said:

"You see that email he sent, he used chat gpt!!!"

.Adaora💞 said:

"So, because he sent flower and cake now he has made effort? I will buy you flower and cake girl don’t take him back."

Empress👑🌹 said:

"My dear forgive him, the miserable ones will tell u to leave him buh remember no man is perfect💯. He is making efforts to get u back trust me he loves u."

