A Nigerian lady shared what transpired after she refused to follow her man, who was travelling home for the Christmas festivities

According to the lady, her man had asked her to prepare so they could go to the village together and spend the Christmas holidays

However, she refused to follow him, and the man got angry and seized her phone, making her unable to do business since she is a vendor

Many reactions have trailed a video shared by a lady who refused to travel home for Christmas with her man.

The lady said her man did not take it lightly with her as what he did next left her in a limbo and unable to conduct her business.

According to the lady known on TikTok as @miss.ijay said her man seized her phone after she refused to travel with him.

She noted that she is a businesswoman and wanted to stay back and conduct her business during the festivities.

After her husband seized her phone, she was unable to do business and she had to seek the intervention of her mother.

Miss Ijay said:

"My "husband" asked me to travel to with him to his village one Christmas. I explained that I couldn't go as I was expecting a waybill from Lagos for my customers. Oga seized my phone and travelled with it."

However, she later bought a new phone after her 'husband' returned her SIM card to her.

She said:

"I had to involve my mom in the matter for Oga to give me my SIM card. After a long bǎttle with my mom, he gave me my SIM card and I went out and bought a new phone… I slept in my parent’s house that night. Egusi for Egusi."

In the comment section of the post, Miss Jay said they never discussed travelling and that the man's words were law.

She said:

"We never discuss! His words are rule and law and you must abide or else he tears you apart."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares why she refused to travel for Christmas

@onyicyndy said:

"This generation men, you just need two kids just if they misbehave..you can be able to take care of dem."

@D Real Ryda said:

"Una no talk about travelling for Christmas, e come urgent like dat?"

@Oxygen Agro said:

"So returning back to your parent's house is 'Egusi for egusi'..Dey play."

@Elnino said:

"You don get another husband for Lagos?"

@UGOCHI said:

"Am not a pick me but I will respect my husband and plan our travel with him know when to close business for the year because of my family, even as a single girl my elder still drop date on our group chat we debate on it and conclude with a particular date am the only daughter my presence is highly appreciated and needed."

