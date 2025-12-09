A young Nigerian lady was overjoyed after unexpectedly meeting popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, at the airport

A Nigerian lady experienced an emotional moment at an airport after bumping into well-known singer Peter Okoye, whom she remembered from her childhood.

According to the lady, she had travelled through the terminal without expecting any encounter with him.

Nigerian lady meets her primary school classmate Peter Okoye at an airport.

Lady bumps into Peter Okoye at airport

Interestingly, she captured the moment when she recognised a familiar face from her early school years.

The surprise reunion instantly lifted her mood, leaving her so overwhelmed with happiness.

In a video shared on TikTok by @nenyelink, she explained that the artiste was her primary school class many years ago, and that crossing paths again felt almost unreal.

She recounted how emotional it felt to stand before someone she had known as a child, now celebrated as one of the country's prominent entertainers.

Her post captured the excitement and gratitude she felt, emphasising how meaningful the moment had been to her.

The clip she uploaded showed the two embracing happily, as they reminisced over their childhood days.

Lady overjoyed after meeting her primary school classmate Peter Okoye at an airport.

"See who I meet at the airport, my primary school classmate, Peter Okoye, thank God for life," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady meets former classmate Peter Okoye

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Investor general said:

"Two people you you can never forgets, Ur ex and your classmates."

@Pocho of Benue said:

"Hope eim drop something? Cos celebrities if them see say you never make am to see them again d hard oo."

@Cee Emmaco reacted:

"If them explain Nigeria problem give you and you understand you chance of running mad is very close."

@Killaboy said:

"Na because him don turn Old Taker na why u meet am."

@A_B said:

"You classmates will always know a version of you no one else knows."

@musa bigdaddy said:

"Which primary school? bcuz from his bio he was born and brought up in jos plateau State?"

@Big_Wiz said:

"You that you’re watching this I want you to remember something in this life, no matter what’ I repeat no matter what happens remember to be nice to everyone just imagine if back then she and Mr p were enemies. Give the answer to yourself."

@Big~Ben said:

"And I been work for this woman some years ago."

@KENDO BUCHI MIGHTY said:

"You sef no small na why you see am. Small person no dey fly. I dey work smart to up so that my own classmates, family, friends go always dey happy to see me."

@Independent said:

"Good one if na some celebrities now dem go fashi the girl, brush her down."

@adinde_victor added:

"You also aged well like him."

@FGang added:

"Why you no meet am in his active years."

@Ready 2 wear vendor in Onitsha said:

"Omo the day I saw Ray emodi pride no gree me talk to am, baba walked pass me at the mall I no flinch I get evil spirit wey dey torment me."

@My kitchenBy Anny added:

"The day I see IK Igbonna ,ini Edo and liquor rose Omor evil spirit no let me greet them."

See the post below:

