A young Nigerian lady got many people talking on social media after she took her siblings out to a cinema

She saw what her siblings did during the outing and posted the video on social media for people to see

Many people who saw the post immediately reacted in the comments, as the post continues to trend online

A Nigerian lady trends online as she shares a video showing what her siblings did after she took them out to a private cinema for the very first time.

The things she showed in the video made a lot of people react as they lamented what happened during the lady's outing with her siblings.

Young Nigerian lady goes viral after taking siblings to a cinema. Photo source: Tiktok/pompomthecutie

Source: TikTok

Lady shares video of what siblings did

The lady also added a caption to the post, which has now gone viral online.

The caption of the post shared by the lady, @pompomthecutie, read:

"I took my siblings to a private cinema for the first time."

In the TikTok video she shared, her siblings could be seen in a big chair, and soon, another scene showed a few of them holding popcorn.

Lady shares video of what her siblings did during cinema outing. Photo source: Tiktok/pompomthecutie

Source: TikTok

She shared another scene, which shows what had happened to the waste closet in the private cinema.

Many people who saw what happened in the video reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as lady shares video of siblings

hershe said:

"Why can’t we be like other children?"

Siren shared:

"I wasn’t involved aaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!! Regret go just full person body. flush am first I won see something

Vanessa said:

"Why me God? Why always me?"

HANDMADE FOOTWEARS IN LAGOS noted:

"Na to donate all of them make dem turn workers for there."

thatDIYprincess said:

"Let me guess, the diffuser fell into the toilet and broke the WC???"

Datgirlriri wrote:

"Ah Opari I’m sure you’d have said to yourself “I won’t try this again “

OLAROTIMI stressed:

"Private damage and repairal."

Cillion | BookTok shared:

"Why did you show us the toilet."

Zeeeeyy added:

"If na me I go by myself carry them go police station then call my parents to come bail them."

Erinma stressed

"Aghh, leave them there and involve your parents make dem com pay oh."

nnachiblessing noted:

"Omo wey I dey think say na only my children no dey behave like ONA children, as I see this na once rest of mind won finish me."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a lady is searching for her siblings 20 years after losing contact with them. She shared the little information she has about them online.

Abroad-based lady cuts off ungrateful siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad has cut off her siblings after spending millions of naira on them.

In a video shared on TikTok, she explained that she spent N4 million to get her brother out of detention after he bought a stolen phone, and also gave her sister N800,000 to learn a skill, but they did not appreciate her help.

Source: Legit.ng