A university student has gone viral on social media after she was traced to her boyfriend’s house after being unreachable by her parents for eight days.

A lady who is a friend of the individual shared the story on social media, and it has since gone viral as people have started reacting to it online.

Lady traced to her man’s house

She mentioned that the individual is her coursemate and shared wh at happened and how she was found.

The individual who shared the story, @folaaa_aa, also mentioned the age of the lady’s father.

She said:

"My coursemate was reported missing by her parents yesterday. They said they could not reach her for like eight days. We did our research and saw that she was last seen online on Monday. They did a proper investigation with the oga olopa, and they found out she was with her man."

"The parents are even old. The father said he’s 70."

Speaking further about the lady and her boyfriend, she added:

"Omo, we were worried before o. Then I saw one edit that she did with her man. I just came off it. I came peace. Please, this girl dey chop life jare."

Reactions as last shares story

@dha_mylolah noted:

"Dem suppose arrest Her and her man. Make dem sleep inside cell for a week.Imagine giving your parents so much headache and eventually you are with a man,at least call them and let them know you are safe wherever you are.Omo ale?"

@FineGurlLumi said:

"I don't know if it's the same girl I posted (Esther from UNILAG Mass Communications Department) she's very silly."

@folaaa_aa said:

"Na you fear pass, you dey even follow up. You no know say baby girl dey collect for where she day. More grease to her elbow."

@JustblameJimmy added:

"Same thing happened in my department while i was in year 1,fliers were made they even interrogated her male friends.these went on for the whole of the semester only to find out she reads the class group messages and sees the missing fliers. She then later said she’s with her man."

@johnmoyewa noted:

"It's unfair to do that to parents. She could have least texted her parents."♟️

@Rhine_sto noted:

"Babygirl took a lil break."

@hArtboy_VEHAM stressed:

Na people like this, male or female Dem suppose dey beat. I mean physical beating!"

