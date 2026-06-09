A young man, Salisu Muhammed, collapsed and died during a morning football training session in Jos North, Plateau State

The tragic incident shocked teammates and residents, bringing the training to an abrupt end

Muhammed, fondly known as Achilata, was laid to rest at Babale Cemetery, leaving behind his parents, wife and four children

A young man, Salisu Muhammed, tragically died after collapsing during a morning football training session at the Massalacin Edi football field in the Alikazaure community of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, left players and residents in shock and mourning, bringing the training session to an abrupt end.

Football training tragedy shook Jos North community as Salisu Muhammed collapses on the pitch. Photo credit: Wavebreak/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Teammate’s account of sudden collapse

According to his teammate who spoke to Dailytrust, Abba Abdullahi, Muhammed was actively participating in the training exercise when he suddenly slumped on the pitch. Abdullahi told Daily Trust:

“It was a shocking death. He was playing football when he suddenly slumped. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

Funeral and community mourning

Friends, colleagues and sympathisers who attended his funeral described Muhammed as a humble, tolerant and respectful person. Many prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Muhammed, popularly known as Achilata, was a resident of the Anguwan Rogo community. He is survived by his parents, wife and four children. His burial took place at the Babale Cemetery in Jos, in accordance with Islamic rites.

About Plateau state

Plateau State is in Nigeria’s North Central region and is widely recognised for its beautiful scenery, rich culture and diverse communities. Its capital city, Jos, sits on the Jos Plateau and is known for its cool climate, mining history and vibrant social life.

The state, often called the Home of Peace and Tourism, thrives on agriculture, mining and tourism, while Jos remains a hub for education, industry and cultural exchange. With its unique rock formations, grasslands and welcoming people, Plateau State and Jos continue to stand out as important centres of heritage and development in Nigeria.

Babale Cemetery burial takes place as friends and family bid farewell to Salisu Muhammed. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Man dies after falling into abandoned well

Legit.ng earlier reported that a tragic incident occurred in Kwa Town, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, where a 45-year-old man, Yusuf Usman, lost his life after falling into an abandoned well while attempting to retrieve a mobile phone.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the event, stating that its Emergency Response Unit received a distress call at about 11:13 a.m. on June 3. According to the spokesperson, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, firefighters from the state headquarters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the Ward Head of Kwa Town, Alhaji Muktar, for burial arrangements. The community has since been mourning the loss of Yusuf Usman. Abdullahi further revealed that the Director of the Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, has urged residents to ensure that wells are properly covered and abandoned ones filled to prevent similar tragedies. He also called on parents and community leaders to take proactive measures to safeguard their surroundings and protect lives in Kano.

Source: Legit.ng