A sad lady has taken to social media to mourn the demise of her male friend who lent her money

The Nigerian lady broke down in tears as she shared his last words to her before his passing away

The heartbroken lady's post on TikTok has elicited many reactions as people sympathised with her

A Nigerian lady, @just_kay222, was heartbroken after her male pal, who lent her money, suddenly passed away.

@just_kay222 mourned the demise of her friend on TikTok and shared his last words to her.

Her creditor suddenly died. The image of cash used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, TikTok/@just_kay222

@just_kay222 shed tears as she mourned her deceased friend. Via a TikTok video of herself, @just_kay222 revealed her late friend's last words to her weeks ago.

She wrote:

"The last thing he said to me was “ so long it’s you kela i know you will pay “ today makes it 3weeks since you left us sleep easy my friend ️."

Her post made people emotional.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with her

Emilia Funke said:

"I feel your painMan is being unto death May his soul rest in Perfect face. Sending hugs."

Lady b ❤️❤️❤️ said:

"Same happened to me he even promised me what he will do for me that am always there for him not knowing he's gonna die the night."

berryjay217 said:

"Omo that kind trauma ehhh take heart dear."

sharon said:

"Plz I don’t want to start crying about my brother everything will be fine ."

@deby_rise said:

"It’s not easy to let go… paid mine before she passed… I still couldn’t help it… be strong."

judithifeanyi23 said:

"Sorry for your lost bit pls though pay the money back to a fam of his /her pls."

FEYISOLA❣️ said:

"Sorry baby pls be strong❤️sending you virtual hugs ."

Legit.ng reported that a nurse cried over the last words of her patient before he died.

Nurse shares last words of deceased patient

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nurse had shared the last words of her deceased patient, who didn't want to die.

In a video shared online, she recounted the last words of the late patient that pierced her heart and left her in tears.

The nurse, identified as @nurse0467 on TikTok, said the patient first thanked her and other nurses and doctors who took care of him. However, he pleaded that he was not ready to die and wished that they would do anything to strengthen him again.

