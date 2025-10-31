A Nigerian lady shared how her friend’s visa got denied because of a bank-related issue that was unexpected

She narrated why the friend also got a 10-year visa ban due to the issue that was identified with her proof of funds

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the lady's friend's predicament

A Nigerian lady took to social media to share her friend's unpleasant experience while applying for visa.

She mentioned that her friend was issued a 10-year visa ban after it was denied.

A lady shares how her friend's visa got banned for 10 years. Photo: TikTok/@kemisolami02, Getty Images/ Aaron Foster

Source: UGC

In a video by @kemisolami02 on TikTok, the lady shared how her ban was related to a bank issue that arose during her proof of funds.

Speaking of her friend, she said:

"She applied for her visa the way anybody would apply for visa. After two weeks, we were expecting response from them and they didn’t get back to us.

"After a month, they texted her from the embassy that they have been trying to verify her account but her bank was not responding. They told her to go to the bank and sort things out with them.

"She went to the bank and met with the manager. The manager told her that it was true and their international network is not working. So all the messages that they’ve been sending from the embassy, they had not received anything."

She mentioned how her friend’s bank was later labelled as fraud, making her visa denied with a 10-year ban.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's visa 10-year ban

@ADENIYI ADELEKE said:

You shielded the bank by refusing to mention their name so that another person can fall in the same pit. No good emough please

@am_chic_ said:

I think she made a mistake. when the bank gave her that explanation, she should have withdrawn her money to another bank and write to embassy to explain then send the verifiable link

@The Master said:

What’s the essence of this story if you can’t give people a hint of the bank.??? So after all this video, other people would still fall victim whereas you could have prevented it from happening. Smh

@sheisdhee said:

As long as it’s a reputable commercial bank in Nigeria, she can contest the ban in court. Although I don’t think this will hold if it’s a micro finance bank she used or something else. It’s public information, there are certain banks you can use for visa applications and the ones you can’t.

A lady narrates why her friend's visa got banned over bank-related issues. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a US-based mum reunited with her daughter after two years, while another lady reunited with her abroad-based brother after 11 years.

Man with 10-year visa ban reunites with wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man whose United Kingdom visa was banned for 10 years has finally reunited with his wife.

Their daughter said her parents had not seen each other for 19 years, giving details of what caused the long distance.

She opened up about why her father had a 10-year ban on his UK visa as their emotional reunion moved people to tears.

Source: Legit.ng